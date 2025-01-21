LaValley Industries Announces Proline Pipe Equipment as Alliance Partner

DECKHAND® material handling excavator attachment equipped with Pipe Arms. Proline Pipe Equipment headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta.

Proline Partnership to Enhance Solutions in Pipeline Construction for Canada and Around the World

BEMIDJI, MN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaValley Industries, a leading provider of advanced material handling equipment attachments, is pleased to announce the addition of Proline Pipe Equipment to its Alliance Partner Network. Proline is a distinguished manufacturer and distributor of specialized pipeline construction equipment based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders dedicated to delivering high-quality, efficient, and reliable solutions to the international pipeline sector. Proline Pipe Equipment, with over five decades of industry experience, offers an extensive range of products, including pipe bending equipment, end facing machines, and various pipeline consumables. Their commitment to innovation and quality aligns seamlessly with LaValley Industries' mission to provide cutting-edge equipment that enhances safety and productivity on job sites.

"We are thrilled to welcome Proline Pipe Equipment as an Alliance Partner," said Jason LaValley, CEO of LaValley Industries. "Their reputation for excellence and their comprehensive product line will significantly enhance our ability to serve our clients with the best solutions available in the pipeline industry."

As part of this alliance, LaValley Industries and Proline Pipe Equipment will collaborate on sales and customer support initiatives. Customers can expect an expanded portfolio of equipment options, improved service capabilities, and access to the combined expertise of both organizations.

“We’re excited to partner with LaValley Industries to bring even greater value to the global pipeline industry,” said Ray Smitke, President of Proline Pipe Equipment. “Together, we’re combining our strengths to deliver reliable, high-quality solutions that make a real difference for our customers—no matter how challenging the project.”

This strategic alliance underscores LaValley Industries' commitment to growth and innovation in the pipeline construction sector. By partnering with Proline Pipe Equipment, the company aims to meet the evolving needs of the industry and provide unparalleled value to its customers.

About LaValley Industries

LaValley Industries designs and builds innovative attachments for the energy sector, including oil and gas, mining, and utility contractors. DECKHAND® improves safety and efficiency on infrastructure job sites with total control of material handling. TONGHAND® is a safe and precise exit-side wrench for horizontal directional drilling (HDD) applications across the globe. Customers can rent attachments directly from the manufacturer or explore equipment rental packages offered by the LaValley Industries Alliance Partner Network.

About Proline Pipe Equipment Inc.

Proline Pipe Equipment Inc., headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, has been serving the pipeline industry with equipment and related products that provide outstanding value and workmanship since 1967. The company manufactures and supplies a wide variety of specialized equipment and consumables for pipeline and plant construction, serving clients in over 60 countries worldwide.

See DECKHAND® in action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.