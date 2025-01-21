BAJI Executive Director Nana Gyamfi Inspires Action at the People’s March in Washington

Nana Gyamfi, Executive Director of BAJI

“Squabble Up”: A Rallying Cry for Justice at the People’s March

Immigrant rights are a Black issue, and Black liberation is the key to immigrant rights. One in five Black people in this country is an immigrant or the child of immigrants.” — Nana Gyamfi, BAJI Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s March in Washington rang with passion and power Saturday, January 18, as Nana Gyamfi , Executive Director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration ( BAJI ), delivered an electrifying speech that called for unity, resilience, and action.Addressing a crowd of thousands, Gyamfi championed the rights of Black immigrants and underscored the importance of centering their voices in the broader fight for justice.“Immigrant rights are a Black issue, and Black liberation is the key to immigrant rights,” Gyamfi declared, driving home the interconnectedness of struggles faced by Black people—both migrants and Americans. “One in five Black people in this country is an immigrant or the child of immigrants. We come from every corner of the globe, bringing our brilliance, our creativity, and our heritage with us.”BAJI, a national organization advocating for the rights of Black communities through grassroots organizing and power-building, holds firm in its mission to advance racial justice and immigrant rights. In her speech, Gyamfi dismantled harmful stereotypes and emphasized the vital contributions of Black immigrants:“Regardless of our origins or the papers we hold or don’t hold, we are the very definition of resilience and resistance.”Echoing a familiar rallying cry from Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar’s hit song “Squabble Up,” Gyamfi urged attendees to prepare for the challenges ahead. “Sometimes you gotta squabble up with these fools. I’m down! Are you?”Asserting that Black immigrants must be at the forefront of any progressive movement, Gyamfi reminded the audience: “Liberation isn’t selective, and justice can’t stop at borders. Ignoring the struggles and contributions of Black immigrants isn’t just an oversight—it’s part of the problem.”The speech also highlighted BAJI’s commitment to fostering community and solidarity as key strategies for overcoming systemic oppression.“Our greatest strength is our community. Together, we protect each other, build safety and solidarity, and together we will create the world we need and deserve.”Gyami’s words reverberated through the crowd, igniting hope and resolve. The People’s March marked a pivotal moment in amplifying the voices of Black immigrants and reaffirming their place in the fight for equity and justice.For more information about BAJI and how to support their mission, please visit baji.org or follow them on social mediaAbout BAJIThe Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) is a national organization dedicated to achieving social, economic, and racial justice for Black immigrants and African Americans. Through organizing, advocacy, and education, BAJI empowers Black communities and champions policies that advance equality for all. More at baji.org.

Video from BAJI's Nana Gyamfi at the 2025 People's March in Washington, D.C.

