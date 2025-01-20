Submit Release
Free disaster legal services available to Mercer County, W.Va., residents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If you were affected during the Sept. 25-28, 2024, remnants of Tropical Storm Helene and have questions about legal issues such as repair contracts, working with contractors, replacing wills and other legal documents, you might be eligible to get free legal counseling from a group of West Virginia lawyers who have volunteered limited legal help.

Disaster Legal Services provides legal assistance to low-income individuals in Mercer County who, prior to or because of the disaster, have little recourse to legal services as a consequence of a major disaster. 

A partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and Legal Aid of West Virginia provides eligible callers access to a legal hotline, 866-255-4370

 Survivors can call the hotline during the following times: 

  • Monday (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
  • Tuesday (8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
  • Wednesday (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
  • Thursday (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
  • Friday (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Survivors can also apply online at any time at: https://legalaidwv.org/get-help/apply-for-help/

Local legal aid providers might help you with:

  • Assistance with FEMA and other government benefits available
  • Assistance with life, medical, and property insurance claims
  • Help with home repair contracts and contractors
  • Replacement of wills and other important legal documents lost or destroyed in the disaster
  • Consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams in the rebuilding process
  • Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems
  • Counseling on landlord-tenant problems

There are some limitations on disaster legal services. For instance, if a case might produce a fee, or where attorneys are paid as part of a court settlement, you’ll be referred to a local lawyer.

Survivors can learn more about Disaster Relief Legal Issues at Disaster Relief Archives - Legal Aid WV and the services Legal Aid of West Virginia provides at Legal Aid WV.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

