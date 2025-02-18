Simply Done Tech Solutions Rebrands as Tapir

Tapir’s new logo reflects our fresh identity and commitment to innovation. It embodies our dedication to supporting the veterinary and animal health industry with creativity, adaptability, and forward-thinking solutions.

Simply Done Tech Solutions is now Tapir, reflecting growth, new services, and a broader focus on veterinary and animal health industry success.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply Done Tech Solutions, a trusted leader in veterinary marketing and technology solutions, is proud to announce its rebranding as Tapir. This transformation reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, creativity, and providing unparalleled support to the veterinary and animal health industry.Founded by Eric Garcia, an internationally recognized thought leader in veterinary marketing and technology, Tapir builds on the legacy of Simply Done Tech Solutions while embracing a fresh identity, new service offerings, and a broader focus to help drive growth for veterinary practices and the entire animal health industry.“As Simply Done Tech Solutions, our mission was to simplify and deliver exceptional results,” said Eric Garcia, founder and CEO of Tapir. “With this rebrand, we’re doubling down on our dedication to the industry by expanding our services and reaching beyond veterinary practices to include the entire animal health community. Tapir isn’t just a new name—it’s a reflection of our growth, our creativity, and our relentless commitment to helping the animal health industry thrive in every way possible.”Why Tapir?The tapir, a unique and gentle animal known for its adaptability, represents the company’s approach to delivering thoughtful, tailored solutions for veterinary practices and industry partners. Just as a tapir thrives in diverse environments, Tapir is dedicated to helping clients navigate the ever-changing landscape of marketing and technology with confidence and ease.What’s Changing?While the name and branding are new, Tapir will continue to offer the same premium services clients have come to rely on, now with expanded offerings designed to meet the needs of both veterinary practices and the broader animal health industry. Services include Custom Websites, SEO, Social media management, Content creation, Digital ads, Video production, Brand strategy, Retention marketing, Technology consulting, and more. The rebrand also introduces Tappy, the company’s mascot and digital guide, who adds a touch of warmth and personality to the Tapir experience.About TapirTapir specializes in delivering marketing, branding, and technology solutions exclusively for the veterinary and animal health industry. With a hands-on, client-focused approach, Tapir partners with practices and organizations to drive growth, improve client retention, and simplify complex challenges.For more information about Tapir and its services, visit https://tapir.vet/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.