Gov. Little’s statement on swearing in of President Donald Trump

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little is in the nation’s capital today celebrating the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

“An air of true excitement and hope has overcome our great nation on this historic day. President Trump referenced 'a revolution of common sense' and a new era of fighting for the people who have built this country. I am prepared to work hand in hand with President Trump and his administration to put the dysfunction of the past four years behind us and usher in prosperity and strength for the people of America,” Governor Little said.

