Park Tavern, Atlanta, GA- Debuts Ski Lodge: A Cozy Retreat Inspired by the World’s Best Ski Bars

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Tavern, the iconic destination on the Atlanta Beltline, is thrilled to announce its newest transformation: the Park Tavern Ski Lodge. This inviting space brings the charm and coziness of a Colorado ski lodge to Midtown Atlanta, offering guests a warm escape featuring stacked stone fireplaces, plush leather couches, and ski-inspired décor. Perfect for all ages, the Ski Lodge is the ideal spot to unwind after exploring Piedmont Park or for a laid-back retreat from city life.“We wanted to create a space that transports our guests to their favorite ski town bars,” said Paul Smith, Owner of Park Tavern. “From the décor to the drinks, every detail of the Ski Lodge is designed to evoke the cozy, carefree vibe of a Rocky Mountain retreat.”More Than Just DrinksThe Ski Lodge is more than a bar —it’s a destination. Guests can gather around roaring fireplaces, sink into luxurious leather seating, and take in the alpine ambiance. Whether you're catching up with friends, cheering on your favorite team, or enjoying a quiet moment alone, the Ski Lodge offers a perfect getaway from Atlanta's hustle and bustle.Festival Season at Park TavernPark Tavern’s beloved festival season is back, starting with Oysterfest on February 8th and followed by the brand-new Après Ski Festival on February 15th. Both events will feature the Park Tavern Ski Lodge as the centerpiece of the celebrations.Oysterfest and Après Ski Festival Highlights:Ski Lodge Vibes: Enjoy warm fireplaces, festive winter drinks, and the ultimate après ski atmosphere.Shot Skis: Round up your crew and raise a toast with shot skis for the ultimate group experience.Dress to Impress: Embrace the slopes with ski gear, cozy sweaters, or your most creative après ski outfits.Mark Your Calendars:Oysterfest: Saturday, February 8th, 2025Après Ski Festival: Saturday, February 15th, 2025These back-to-back weekends promise unforgettable fun, delicious food, and unbeatable vibes.About Park TavernNestled in the heart of Midtown Atlanta on the Atlanta Beltline and adjacent to Piedmont Park, Park Tavern is a premier destination for dining, events, and entertainment. Known for its exceptional food, vibrant atmosphere, and innovative offerings, Park Tavern is a favorite for locals and visitors alike.For more information or to purchase tickets for Oysterfest and the Après Ski Festival, visit www.parktavern.com or follow Park Tavern on social media.Media Contact:Pilar TysonDirector of MarketingPark Tavern, Atlanta, GAparktavern.compilar@parktavern.com404-502-3471FacebookInstagram

