Governor Newsom issues executive order to help protect firestorm-affected communities from landslides and flooding

Among other items, the executive order issued today will streamline emergency response work, such as shoring up hillsides and clearing debris out of waterways quickly, by suspending certain environmental rules and approval procedures for 90 days, through the end of the normal rainy season. Work in streams and rivers will need to follow specified conditions to protect those important waterways.

“I appreciate the Governor’s swift action to remove all regulatory barriers so that our County can quickly provide critical flood and debris flow protection to all areas impacted by these devastating fires,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, Fifth District. “The work ahead of us is significant and will be a big lift. However, with this Executive Order, Los Angeles County Public Works can get to work immediately, well ahead of future rainstorms. Public safety comes first and all levels of government are banding together to deliver on that promise.”

“We are immensely grateful for Governor Newsom’s continued leadership and support as we recover from these unprecedented natural disasters,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District. “Today’s executive order allows us to quickly combat the threat of flood and debris flow and do all that is necessary to protect life, property, and our natural environment. We stand ready to repair our critical infrastructure so our communities can rebuild their homes and businesses as quickly as possible, and have the support and resources necessary to fully recover.”

Combined with other executive orders recently issued by Governor Newsom directing state agencies to expedite debris removal from firestorm-affected areas and allowing expert federal hazmat crews to start cleaning up properties as soon as is safe, today’s action further accelerates efforts to protect communities from debris flows and similar hazards in future winter storms.

Supporting recovery, protecting survivors

Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles firestorms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging:

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.