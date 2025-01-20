Governor Newsom issues executive order to help protect firestorm-affected communities from landslides and flooding
Among other items, the executive order issued today will streamline emergency response work, such as shoring up hillsides and clearing debris out of waterways quickly, by suspending certain environmental rules and approval procedures for 90 days, through the end of the normal rainy season. Work in streams and rivers will need to follow specified conditions to protect those important waterways.
“I appreciate the Governor’s swift action to remove all regulatory barriers so that our County can quickly provide critical flood and debris flow protection to all areas impacted by these devastating fires,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, Fifth District. “The work ahead of us is significant and will be a big lift. However, with this Executive Order, Los Angeles County Public Works can get to work immediately, well ahead of future rainstorms. Public safety comes first and all levels of government are banding together to deliver on that promise.”
“We are immensely grateful for Governor Newsom’s continued leadership and support as we recover from these unprecedented natural disasters,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District. “Today’s executive order allows us to quickly combat the threat of flood and debris flow and do all that is necessary to protect life, property, and our natural environment. We stand ready to repair our critical infrastructure so our communities can rebuild their homes and businesses as quickly as possible, and have the support and resources necessary to fully recover.”
Combined with other executive orders recently issued by Governor Newsom directing state agencies to expedite debris removal from firestorm-affected areas and allowing expert federal hazmat crews to start cleaning up properties as soon as is safe, today’s action further accelerates efforts to protect communities from debris flows and similar hazards in future winter storms.
A copy of the order can be found here.
Supporting recovery, protecting survivors
Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles firestorms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging:
- Providing tax relief to those impacted by the fires. California postponed the individual tax filing deadline to October 15 for Los Angeles County taxpayers. Additionally, the state extended the January 31, 2025, sales and use tax filing deadline for Los Angeles County taxpayers until April 30 — providing critical tax relief for businesses.
- Rebuilding Los Angeles faster and stronger. Governor Newsom issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act.
- Fast-tracking temporary housing. To help provide necessary shelter for those immediately impacted by the firestorms, the Governor issued an executive order to make it easier to streamline construction of accessory dwelling units, allow for more temporary trailers and other housing, and suspend fees for mobile home parks.
- Mobilizing debris removal and cleanup. With an eye toward recovery, the Governor directed fast action on debris removal work and mitigating the potential for mudslides and flooding in areas burned. He also signed an executive order to allow expert federal hazmat crews to start cleaning up properties as a key step in getting people back to their properties safely.
- Safeguarding survivors from price gouging. Governor Newsom expanded restrictions to protect survivors from illegal price hikes on rent, hotel and motel costs, and building materials or construction. Report violations to the Office of the Attorney General here.
- Directing immediate state relief. The Governor is proposing California provide at least $2.5 billion in additional funding for ongoing emergency response efforts and to jumpstart recovery efforts for Los Angeles.
- Getting kids back in the classroom. Governor Newsom signed an executive order to quickly assist displaced students in the Los Angeles area and bolster schools affected by the firestorms.
- Protecting victims from real estate speculators. The Governor issued an executive order to protect firestorm victims from predatory land speculators making aggressive and unsolicited cash offers to purchase victims’ property.
Get help today
Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:
