Armstrong statement on inauguration of Donald J. Trump as 47th president of the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong released the following statement today after he and First Lady Kjersti Armstrong attended the swearing in of Donald J. Trump as the 47th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“Today we celebrate the start of a presidency and the promise of a new era of freedom and prosperity for America and North Dakota,” Gov. Armstrong said. “We are beyond excited to begin working with President Trump to grow the economy, secure our borders, unleash American energy, support our farmers and ranchers, strengthen our military, defend the Second Amendment and protect our citizens from federal overreach. Congratulations, Mr. President, and welcome home.”