Armstrong welcomes Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to North Dakota, thanks her for responsiveness

FARGO, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today participated in a roundtable discussion with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in Fargo, welcoming her to North Dakota and thanking her for the Trump administration’s responsiveness to farmers and ranchers, calling it a “huge benefit” to North Dakota and its agriculture sector.

“North Dakota farmers and ranchers are the best in the world, and we appreciate Secretary Rollins coming to Fargo to hear firsthand about the challenges and opportunities facing our ag producers as they feed and fuel the world,” Armstrong said. “We look forward to working with Secretary Rollins and the entire Trump administration to strengthen U.S. food security, expand markets and restore fairness to international trade relationships, and roll back unnecessary regulations that restrict producers and increase costs for consumers.”

Rollins’ visit to North Dakota comes less than 70 days after her confirmation as the nation’s 33rd agriculture secretary on Feb. 13. During today’s roundtable with ag producers and researchers, agribusinesses and commodity groups at the Peltier Complex at North Dakota State University, Rollins announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture is releasing over $340 million in disaster assistance for farmers, ranchers and rural communities, including over $5 million for North Dakota to help rebuild electric infrastructure following damage from severe storms and wildfires.

Rollins was hosted in Fargo by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee.