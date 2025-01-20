Mark Your Calendars! Fee Free Days in 2025

If you plan on visiting multiple sites this year, we recommend checking out The America the Beautiful – The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass Series. The public lands pass series includes several options that provide access to National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, US Fish and Wildlife Service, US Forest Service and US Army Corps of Engineers sites across the country. Proceeds from pass sales are used to improve and enhance visitor recreation services.

In addition, there are affordable or free pass options for seniors aged 62 or older, 4th grade students, current military and dependents, Gold Star families and veterans, individuals with permanent disabilities and volunteers with more than 250 hours.

If you would like an interagency pass mailed to you before your trip, please visit the USGS Online Store to explore and select your pass options. Please consider the start date of your trip and factor in a minimum of 3 weeks to allow for processing and shipment of the pass.

If you would like to get your pass in-person, please search the list of Places to Get Interagency Passes.

Whether you enjoy hiking, biking, climbing, camping or learning about history we hope to see you outdoors in 2025!