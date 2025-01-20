Submit Release
Chairman Comer Blasts Preemptive Pardons for the Biden Crime Family

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today blasted President Biden’s preemptive pardons for the Biden Crime Family, including James Biden, Sara Biden, Valerie Biden, John Owens, and Frank Biden:

“President Biden’s preemptive pardons for the Biden Crime Family serve as a confession of their corruption as they sold out the American people to enrich themselves. Our investigation revealed that at least ten members of the Biden Crime Family and their associates raked in over $30 million by selling Joe Biden’s influence to corrupt foreign entities and individuals in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan. The legacy media should be ashamed of themselves for covering up Joe Biden and his family’s abuse of power, corruption, and obstruction. The American people have seen through the legacy media’s coverup and the Bidens’ lies, and they know the truth: President Biden abused his public office to create a slush fund for his family. President Biden will go down as the most corrupt president in U.S. history, and our investigation will be remembered as one of the most successful ever conducted by Congress.”

