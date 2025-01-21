NGL Expands Global Presence, Now Available in 100+ Countries

The popular NGL app is once again going viral on Instagram and on the App Store.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NGL, the popular anonymous messaging app, has achieved a significant milestone in its global expansion efforts. The app, which allows users to send and receive anonymous messages, is now available in over 100 countries worldwide, solidifying its position as a leading platform for authentic online communication.This expansion comes as NGL continues to experience rapid growth and user adoption across various markets. Since its launch in December 2021, NGL has seen remarkable success, with over 15 million global installs reported in July 2022. The app's popularity has been particularly strong in emerging markets, with Indonesia accounting for approximately 20% of NGL's lifetime installs, followed closely by the United States.Key highlights of NGL's global expansion include:- Availability in diverse markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas- Ongoing efforts to translate the app into more than 50 languages- Continued growth in both iOS and Android marketsEbhan King, Head of Community at NGL, stated, "Our expansion into over 100 countries reflects our commitment to providing a platform where users worldwide can express themselves freely and connect authentically. We're excited to see how NGL's global community will continue to grow and evolve."The app's success can be attributed to its unique offering in the social media landscape. NGL provides a fresh take on anonymity, allowing users to share their honest feelings and opinions without judgment. This approach has resonated particularly well with teens and young adults seeking a space for genuine self-expression.As part of its ongoing development, NGL recently introduced NGL Pro, a subscription service priced at $6.99, offering enhanced features such as detailed hints about message senders and exclusive access to subscriber-only link games. This new offering demonstrates NGL's commitment to improving user experience and engagement across its growing global user base.With its expanded global presence, NGL is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation in the social media space, providing users around the world with a platform for authentic communication and connection.

