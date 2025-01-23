Armen Living is Saying Cheers to the New Year with a Champagne Brunch at Las Vegas Market

Armen Living is “Saying Cheers to the New Year” with a special Las Vegas Market Champagne Brunch on Sunday, Jan 26th starting at 11am. Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings. Armen Living's Las Vegas showroom B762 offers a wide range of design styles and endless inspirational bar, dining, living, office, bedroom and outdoor furniture. Armen Living invites market buyers to stop by their showroom B762, Sunday, Jan 26 to Wednesday, Jan 30 for a chance to win a pair of beautiful Isabella Barstools. Armen Living will premier 200 + new arrivals that will redefine expectations, with a look that is unexpected and sophisticated, for luxury indoor and outdoor living.

Armen Living's Champagne Brunch at Las Vegas Market will be hosted by designer Kathleen Jennison and will feature delicious catered delights and a mimosa bar.

We invite our design and trade community to come and join us at Armen Living’s champagne brunch to toast the new year, and experience their new 2025 collections.” — Luxury Designer & Event host, Kathleen Jennison

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary lifestyle brand, Armen Living is “Saying Cheers to the New Year” with a special Champagne Brunch planned for opening day of Las Vegas Market (Jan 26-30, 2025).Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living said. “Las Vegas Market is one of my favorite shows and the Winter show is no exception. As we will debut new and exciting 2025 arrivals that will redefine expectations by delivering an elevated level of glamour and sophistication.”Kevin added that Armen Living will premier 200 + new introductions at Winter Markets with fashion-forward designs featuring innovative materials aimed at inspiring wholesale buyers who are looking for stylish ways to save. New indoor introductions include affordable-luxury designs for bar, dining, living furniture with more than 85 new indoor / outdoor barstools with stools that can retail for under $200!To celebrate the excitement at Las Vegas Market (Jan 26-30, 2025), Armen Living is creating a special Champagne Brunch on Sunday, January 26 starting at 11am in World Market Center showroom B762. The event will be hosted by award-winning luxury interior designer Kathleen Jennison, and will feature delicious catered delights, custom coffees, and a mimosa bar. “We invite our design and trade community to come and join us at Armen Living’s champagne brunch to toast the new year, and to experience their newest bar, dining, living and outdoor collections.” shared event host Kathleen Jennison, KJT Design Co. Guests are asked to RSVP to attend As an added bonus, event guests will be automatically entered to win Armen Living's Winter Market Giveaway. Market buyers can also enter to win, by stopping by their showroom B762, Sunday, Jan 26 to Wednesday, Jan 30 for a chance to win a pair of beautiful Isabella Barstools. (Giveaway is limited to market buyers located in the United States and shipping will be provided for free to (1) lucky winner. Limit (1) entry per buyer and the giveaway drawing will be held on Feb 02, 2025, and the winner will then be contacted by email.)“We are thrilled to welcome existing customers and new buyers to explore exciting collections in the new year, as we debut new introductions to the West Coast design community for the very first time! In addition to a huge collection of outdoor designs that offer a variety of unique finishes and woven weave materials, with high performance outdoor fabrics. National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson commented, “Our Vegas showroom has our largest collection of lifestyle categories on full display, and our entire sales team will be on hand and can’t wait to walk buyers through our beautiful showroom and newest arrivals.”Reb added their sales team offers individual and group tours for retail buyers, ecommerce brands and designers who Request a Market Appointment. Armen Living offers their full lifestyle collection on display in their 8,000 sq-ft showroom with a wide range of design styles and endless inspirational bar, dining, living, office, bedroom and outdoor furniture, for a whole home shopping experience. Additionally, guests will discover several featured categories Armen Living only showcases in Vegas, including Premium Leather Barstools, Leather Upholstery, Motion Chairs and Sofas, Bedroom and Office Furniture."We are proud that after 4-decades of success, we continue to offer affordable luxury designs that perfectly blend modern-functional aesthetics that the top 100 Furniture Stores and our Key accounts are looking for.“ Armen Living’s Key Account Executive, Randy Graboski commented, “We invite you to step into a world of contemporary elegance with inspired indoor / outdoor furniture featuring original designs you simply won’t find anywhere else.”Randy added Armen Living will debut “New cutting-edge dining designs that will elevate our dining category even more with a stunning collection of distinctive leathered glass finished table tops you just have to see in person.” The new Leathered Glass Collection features textured Glass Table Tops, on exquisite dining and occasional tables with beautiful metal table bases in round and rectangular shapes. Part of their modern dining premier at Winter Markets includes new sophisticated upholstered dining chairs in a range of materials / textures and that are available in a wide range of fabrics colors, including mauve, grey, tan and taupe. Preview their new arrivals before the market.Ryan Montgomery, Armen Living’s Head of Ecommerce commented, “This is such an exciting time for Armen Living. Looking at the growth we have seen in our ecomm department over the last three years is thrilling. We are proud of the exceptional partnerships we have created and the loyal customer base we have fostered and we can’t wait to reconnect in the new year. “ Ryan added that Armen Living continues to see online sales growth, as their ecomm division continues to provide our ecomm customers with an assortment of unique furnishings and original designs providing an affordable luxury aesthetic that creates beautiful homes that the end consumer can be proud of.Discover Armen Living’s new arrivals including indoor dining, bar, occasional, seating, leather upholstery, bedroom and office furniture alongside new outdoor collections at Las Vegas Market on January 26-30, 2025, and during Summer Las Vegas Market July 27-31, 2025 (World Market Center, (475 Grand Central Pkwy, Bldg B, 7th Floor, Showroom B762, Las Vegas, NV 89106) and at High Point Market, on April 26-30, 2025, and during Fall High Point Market Oct 26-30, 2025 (IHFC, 201 E. Commerce Ave, Hamilton Wing, Showroom H721, High Point, NC, 27260).Explore Armen Living’s award-winning outdoor collections at AmericasMart Atlanta on January 14-20, 2025 (240 Peachtree Street NW, Bldg 1, Showroom B1 6-A2, Atlanta, GA 30303) and during Summer Casual Market on July 14-17, 2025 as well as during the Causal Market on September 16-19, 2025 in Showroom B1 6-A2.AboutStyle leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.” Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution ­from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living’s production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving.com###

