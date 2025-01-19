Submit Release
Attorney General Knudsen statement after TikTok reinstates service

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement after TikTok reinstated service to users Sunday, January 19. Congress approved a ban on TikTok last year and the United States Supreme Court affirmed the ban Friday.

“We know the Chinese Communist Part is using TikTok to steal data and spy on Americans. It should be banned as Congress intended and the Supreme Court affirmed.” 

As Attorney General, I will continue to do everything I can to uphold the law and protect the safety and security of Montanans and Americans.” – Attorney General Knudsen

