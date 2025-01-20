Dela Rosa: Co-sponsorship speech House Bill No. 428 under Committee Report No. 448 under Committee Report No. 448 Welfareville Property (Mandaluyong) Open for Disposition to Bona Fide Residents

PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2025 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

House Bill No. 428 under Committee Report No. 448

Welfareville Property (Mandaluyong) Open for Disposition to Bona Fide Residents

January 20, 2025 Mr. President, dear colleagues, today I co-sponsor House Bill No. 428, under Committee Report No. 448, which aims to dispose of the Welfareville Property in Mandaluyong to its Bona Fide residents. I wish to begin by commending the Chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, Senator Cynthia Villar. Republic Act No. 5260, which authorized the sale of the Welfareville Property through public bidding, was approved on June 15, 1968. Anim na taon lang po ang tanda ko sa nasabing Republic Act, pero sa tagal ng panahon, ngayon nga po ako ay senior citizen na, ay hindi naman na-implement ang batas na ito. This is why today we commend the Committee on Environment for the swift decisiveness with which this issue has been dealt. It is not only the swiftness and decisiveness that I wish to highlight, Mr. President. Gusto ko ring bigyang diin na sa ilalim ng panukalang batas na ito, matutugunan na natin ang hinaing ng mga residente ng Welfareville na matagal nang nagnanais na magkaroon ng kasiguraduhan ang paninirahan doon. We are giving the bona fide residents the exclusive right to purchase the Welfareville property, through a direct negotiated sale. Article II, Section 5 of the 1987 Constitution states: The maintenance of peace and order, the protection of life, liberty, and property, and promotion of the general welfare are essential for the enjoyment by all the people of the blessings of democracy. Today, Mr. President, as we sponsor House Bill No. 428, what lies before us is yet another opportunity for the State to fulfill this policy. Huwag sana nating paabutin na maging mala-senior citizen na rin ang pag-aabang at paghihintay ng ating mga kapatid sa Welfareville. Because after all, Mr. President, the right to property is not a matter of urgency. It is a matter of necessity. Let us help Welfareville to be true to its name, Mr. President, and let us do what is necessary for the welfare of our people. Maraming salamat po, Mr. President.

