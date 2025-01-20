PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2025 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Senate Bill No. 2926 under Committee Report No. 450

PNP Compulsory Retirement Age

January 20, 2025 Mr. President, it is on account of a need for 'harmony' that I sponsor Senate Bill No. 2926, under Committee Report No. 450. An Act increasing the compulsory age of retirement for officers and non-officers of the Philippine National Police, from 56 years old to 57 years old, amending for the purpose Section 39 of Republic Act No. 6975, otherwise known as the "Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990" as amended. Noong May 17, 2023, Mr. President, Republic Act No. 11939 was signed into law. Sa ilalim ng bagong batas na ito, ang compulsory retirement age ng ating mga enlisted personnel ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ay hindi na 56, kundi 57 years old na. Nakita ng ating Philippine National Police ang pagbabagong ito, at kanilang napagtanto, na hindi maaaring ang PNP ay mauunang magretiro sa ating mga military personnel. Those who have sworn to defend our national sovereignty should retire at the same time as those who have sworn to defend, keep the peace, and enforce the law in our communities. Iisa lamang dapat ang kanilang galaw, dahil iisa lang din naman ang kanilang hangarin: isang payapa at maayos na bansa. It may be recalled that this proposal to extend the compulsory retirement age of the PNP from 56 to 57 was included in the bill seeking organizational reforms for the PNP, sponsored by this representation. However, since it was vetoed by the President, we have deemed it necessary to prioritize at least this one proposal. After all, the very principle of harmony demands it. And what good will such adherence to harmony do, anyway? Mr. President, if we extend the compulsory retirement age, we are also extending the service of those most experienced among us. Sila na mas may karanasan, madalas, sila rin ang mas may karunungan. The entire force, especially the younger, fresher recruits, will surely stand to benefit from those who have been around the longest. Our communities, too, will gain much from this change, from a PNP that runs on wisdom, not just of time, but of experience. Thus, we can never undermine a measure that deals with retirement. Because when one thinks about it, retirement is not just a matter of time. It is a matter of length of service. Kung ang isang brand ng kape ay nagtanong dati "para kanino ka bumabangon?", ang usapin ng retirement ay nagtatanong: hanggang kailan? Hanggang 56 lang? O hahabaan mo pa, bibigyan mo pa ng isa pang taon? One more year to serve. One more year to contribute to the safety and security of Filipino communities. Let us give this to our PNP personnel, the same way that we gave it to our military personnel. Such is the growth that we envision, Mr. President, if we heed this call for establishing harmony. It is a small thing, but when these small things come together, it becomes a grand and integrated whole. The PNP saw this vision, and I also saw it. Which is why I am now acting for the passage of this measure. It is my fervent hope, Mr. President, that this august chamber sees it, too. Daghang salamat, Mr. President.

