Biblionix Receives Platinum Distinction for Gabbie 2-Way Texting at 2025 Modern Library Awards

Leading library automation provider honored for innovative patron communication solution that streamlines library operations and enhances user experience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biblionix, a leading provider of cloud-based library management systems, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Distinction for its Gabbie 2-Way Texting feature at the 2025 Modern Library Awards (MLAs). This recognition comes from a panel of librarian judges who evaluated the product based on quality, functionality, value, and customer service.

The Gabbie 2-Way Texting feature, integrated into Biblionix's Apollo library management system, enables seamless communication between libraries and their patrons through text messaging. This innovative solution allows patrons to manage their accounts, renew materials, and receive notifications without requiring direct staff intervention.

"This Platinum distinction reflects our commitment to developing solutions that truly serve the needs of public libraries," said Mr. Dick Moeller, Spokesperson at Biblionix. "Gabbie emerged from direct feedback from our library partners, and its success demonstrates the value of Apollo focusing exclusively on public library needs."

Librarian judges particularly praised Gabbie's impact on operational efficiency and patron satisfaction. One judge noted, "Gabbie saves our library staff an incredible amount of time, allowing quick responses to community members even during closed hours. It's transformed how we communicate with our patrons."

Key features of Gabbie 2-Way Texting include:

• One-on-one text conversations between staff and patrons

• Automated account notifications and renewal reminders

• Custom SMS number for "Ask A Librarian" services

• Seamless integration with existing Apollo customers

This recognition adds to Biblionix's impressive track record of excellence, including seven consecutive years of Platinum status in the Modern Library Awards and multiple "Product of the Year" distinctions. The company maintains an exceptional customer retention rate, serving public libraries nationwide with its unique approach to library automation.

Gabbie also empowers libraries to:

• Offer a modern, convenient communication channel that aligns with patron preferences

• Increase library awareness and usage

• Enhance patron engagement and satisfaction

• Improve service accessibility outside of traditional library hours

"We invite library administrators to experience the efficiency of Gabbie," added Moeller. "Our solution demonstrates how modern technology can enhance library services while maintaining the personal touch that patrons value."

For more information about Biblionix and its library automation solutions, please call 877-800-5625 and press 1 for sales or visit the website (https://www.biblionix.com/contact/).

About Biblionix:

Biblionix (https://www.biblionix.com/about/) is a customer-focused company dedicated to providing efficient and innovative library automation systems. We are committed to empowering libraries of all sizes to achieve their goals and deliver exceptional service to their communities.

Note to Editors:

• Biblionix offers the Apollo cloud-based library automation system designed exclusively for public libraries.

• Biblionix's Apollo library automation system is consistently recognized for its exceptional features and ease of use.

• Biblionix boasts an industry leading customer retention rate, a testament to the company's dedication to customer satisfaction.

