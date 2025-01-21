Butler Specialty Company Offers Enhanced Trade Program for Interior Design Professionals

Leading accent furniture provider offers a comprehensive trade program and dedicated support for design professionals.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a 95-year veteran in accent furniture, today offers and enhanced trade program specifically designed for interior design professionals. The program offers exclusive benefits, including access to over 1,800 products, streamlined ordering processes, and dedicated customer support.

The enhanced trade program features an opening order minimum of $500, demonstrating Butler's commitment to serving serious trade professionals. Interior designers gain access to Butler's extensive catalog of accent furniture, which includes monthly product launches that showcase the company's continuous innovation and market responsiveness.

"Our enhanced trade program represents a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting interior design professionals," said David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "We understand the unique needs of design professionals and have crafted a program that combines our vast product selection with business-friendly policies to ensure their success."

Exclusive Program Benefits:

The program includes several key features designed to streamline the procurement process for design professionals:

• Extensive Product Catalog: With over 1,800 unique designs, Butler offers a diverse range of accent furniture to complement every style and project.

• Accessible Opening Order Minimum: A practical $500 minimum ensures the program is tailored to serious trade professionals.

• Monthly Product Launches: Continuous innovation ensures designers have access to the latest trends and styles.

• Flexible Business Policies: Enjoy 30-day returns and fast shipping, enabling a stress-free experience for busy professionals.

• Dedicated Support Team: Butler’s A+ customer service team is always ready to assist with personalized solutions and expert advice.

"With over nine decades of experience in accent furniture manufacturing, we've developed an unparalleled understanding of what designers need," continued Bergman. "This program leverages our global partnerships, diverse material selection, and manufacturing expertise to provide trade professionals with exceptional products that can truly be the brightest spot in any room."

Butler Specialty Company's trade program serves professionals throughout the United States and Canada, offering comprehensive support from concept to completion. The company's "Made by Butler, designed by you" approach allows for customization options and professional collaboration throughout the design process.

For more information about Butler Specialty Company's trade program or to become a customer, visit the company website or call +1 (773) 221-1200 or e-mail at orders (at) butlerspecialty (dot) net.

###

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/about-us.inc) has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TrwoANcbYuFCrFX27

Note to Editors:

• Butler Specialty Company is a leading provider of accent furniture in the United States and Canada.

• The company offers a broad assortment of accent furniture, including items for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces.

• Butler Specialty Company has been a trusted name in the furniture industry for nearly a century.

• Butler Specialty Company is known for its use of high-quality materials and its ability to bring new products to market quickly.

• The company also offers product development services, helping customers bring their furniture ideas to life.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.