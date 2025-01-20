Weaving memory: Art as a spiritual bridge between families and their missing loved ones

Arlet Miranda, president of the Guatemalan Association of Relatives of Missing Migrants (AFAMIDEG), shared the story of the tireless search for her brother Jaime Jernot Miranda Orozco, led by her mother, Miriam Orozco.

Arlet Miranda, president of the Guatemalan Association of Relatives of Missing Migrants (AFAMIDEG), shared the story of the tireless search for her brother Jaime Jernot Miranda Orozco, led by her mother, Miriam Orozco.

Jaime, a bright young man who loved dancing, went missing in 2019 when he left with the intention of migrating to the United States. The last time his family heard from him was when he phoned a couple of times from the Mexican capital telling them that he was about to catch “The Beast”, the train that crosses Mexico.