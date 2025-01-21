Melbicom Expands European Network with Strategic Stockholm Data Center

Stockholm’s timeless beauty and robust infrastructure: the perfect foundation for Melbicom’s next-generation cloud solutions

Melbicom Launches New Stockholm Location to Power Green & Scalable KVM Cloud Solutions

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbicom, a global leader in providing Infrastructure-as-a-Service, expands its European network with a new Stockholm location, delivering enhanced connectivity and top-tier performance to customers across Northern Europe. Backed by advanced certifications and a market-leading cloud services portfolio, this expansion ensures unmatched performance and compliance for a wide spectrum of industries.



Uncompromising Tier III Reliability

This Tier III certified facility, which ensures a statistical availability of 99.982%, features dual independent power supply systems with backup generators and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) for maximum electrical reliability, N+1 cooling systems to maintain optimal temperature and environmental conditions, and a high-performance network infrastructure with redundant paths and optimized peering routes to deliver unparalleled connectivity and data delivery quality.

Leading the Green Revolution

As part of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact and the ISO 50001 Certification, this datacenter is leveraging green energy solutions to power its operations. This initiative ensures reduced carbon emissions and aligns with global sustainability goals, providing users with eco-friendly hosting options that contribute to a greener digital economy. Additionally, customers benefit from compliance with stringent environmental standards, enhancing their corporate sustainability credentials.

Accelerated Content Delivery Network Services

The expansion features the establishment of a new content delivery (CDN) point of presence, aiming at accelerating packet and data transmission in the region through optimized peering routes and reduced latency for our existing customers. This infrastructure is complemented by scalability to accommodate ever-growing data demands, reinforcing Melbicom’s position as a global leader in delivering data across the world.

High-Performance Dedicated Servers

In addition, Melbicom offers highly customizable dedicated server solutions in Stockholm, equipped with up to 100 Gbps ports per server. These solutions are engineered to meet the most demanding networking and high-volume data transfer needs, delivering exceptional low-latency performance and unwavering reliability for enterprises and service providers alike. Beyond performance, the Health Data Hosting Certification and SOC 2 Type II compliance position Melbicom as a trusted provider for finance and healthcare markets, enabling seamless integration and compliance in these highly regulated industries.

Market-Leading, Scalable Cloud Solutions

Powered by the robust network and inheriting its associated certification, Melbicom also introduces its scalable, cost-effective Linux and Windows KVM Cloud solutions, leveraging local NVMe storage to further support the region's rapidly growing digital economy in its diverse needs, offering the most adaptable, competitive and comprehensive solutions available on the Swedish hosting market.

