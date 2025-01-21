The Top Startup PM Awards Challenge Big Tech Hiring Bias

First awards recognizing product management impact in startups

The Top Voices Media launches the Top Startup PM Awards to recognize the product impact of startup employees. Applications are open until January 26, 2025.

This award addresses a real problem. Companies often focus on candidates with experience at major tech firms, making it harder for professionals from startups to stand out.” — Alan Price, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Deel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Product Managers from smaller startups often see their achievements overshadowed by candidates with big tech names on their CVs, a phenomenon known as the "halo effect."The Top Voices launches the Top Startup PM Awards to tackle this bias and recognize the impact of startup PMs, whose work is often overlooked in favor of more prestigious brand names.“This award is important for the industry because it addresses a real problem,” says Alan Price, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Deel and one of the judges for The Top Startup PM Awards. “I’ve seen firsthand how the halo effect impacts hiring, and I’ve even spoken about this issue in Business Insider and Fast Company. Companies often focus on candidates with experience at major tech firms like Google or Facebook, or those with degrees from Ivy League schools. This makes it harder for talented professionals from startups to stand out. Winning this award will help them gain recognition for their work and make their CVs stronger during the hiring process."The Top Startup PM Awards aim to change this by focusing on the real impact Product Managers make in their roles. Whether through driving key metrics, launching successful products, or developing innovative features, the awards will spotlight results over titles.The awards are open to anyone directly responsible for product milestones in startups, from pre-seed to Series C+ stages, and are completely free to apply . Whether a Product Manager or a Founder, the focus is on results over titles, recognizing individuals who drive meaningful change and create great products, regardless of brand or buzzwords.Applications are open until 26 January 2025, across three categories:- Metric of the Year- Launch of the Year- Feature of the YearThe awards are organized by The Top Voices, a media platform for startups and product builders, supported by a global community of 3,000+ members. The judging panel includes industry leaders such as Esteban Contreras (VP of Product, Fleetio), Igor Kiselev (Principal Director, Accenture), Navya Rehani Gupta (Chief Product Officer, Talent.com), Aakash Alurkar (Senior Product Manager, Zoom), Nimisha Sharath Sharma (Product Manager, Uber), and Alan Price (Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Deel), and other industry leaders shaping the product management landscape.Winners will gain recognition as award-winning Product Managers, with their accomplishments featured across The Top Voices media platform, reaching a global audience of startup professionals.The application process takes just 5–10 minutes, is completely free, and is open for milestones achieved in 2024. Candidates can apply themselves or be nominated by colleagues or employers. The awards are fully remote and provide a global platform to showcase impactful work in startups.

