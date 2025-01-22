Barbara and Andreas Dolleschal Join Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Resilience and Entrepreneurial Innovation

FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara and Andreas Dolleschal, co-founders of Smargasy Inc. and Zotter Chocolates US, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In their episode, Barbara and Andreas highlight their journey from Austria to the United States and share how they’ve built two successful ventures: Smargasy Inc., a leader in AI-driven marketing solutions, and Zotter Chocolates US, a seven-figure enterprise with over 600 retail partners nationwide.The couple discuss their ability to blend European heritage with American innovation, offering viewers practical advice on navigating challenges and embracing growth opportunities.“Entrepreneurship is about resilience, adaptability, and a willingness to innovate,” Barbara and Andreas share during their episode.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Barbara and Andreas Dolleschal to inspire audiences with stories of vision and perseverance. Their episode will encourage viewers to pursue their dreams, overcome obstacles, and explore new possibilities.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/barbara-andreas-dolleschal.

