CRESCENT AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY LLC NAMES CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Tracy Darrow, new Chief Commercial Officer of Crescent Aerospace Technology LLC

Tracy Darrow possesses a wealth of experience in aerospace, defense, and industrial manufacturing and advisory services

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescent Aerospace Technology LLC (“Crescent”) announces today that Tracy Darrow has been named group Chief Commercial Officer (“CCO”) of Crescent Aerospace Technology. As group CCO and on behalf of the CEO (David Bovenizer), Tracy will direct the commercial, program management, strategic acquisitions, and integration functions and staff, and will actively provide leadership, strategic direction and support to the Crescent Business Unit leadership teams.Tracy comes to Crescent and Lionheart with over 35 years of experience in the aerospace, defense, and industrial manufacturing, advisory services, and aftermarket services, and military service. Tracy spent several years in various leadership roles at GE, Rolls-Royce, Sargent-Avborne (a Dover Diversified company), HEICO Aerospace, Paradigm Precision, KPMG, and Alvarez & Marsal. He is additionally focused on aerospace supply chain resiliency, defense industrial base readiness, modernizations for global manufacturing / aftermarket services competitiveness, and new disruptive technologies.Tracy graduated from the Clarkson University with a BS in Civil & Environmental Engineering. In addition to his aerospace and defense core capabilities, he has worked in Rail, Power Generation, and Power Generation / Industrial Gas Turbines. In his early career after engineering school, Tracy served in the 82nd Airborne and 2nd Infantry divisions.“The addition of Tracy to the Crescent senior leadership team continues our investment in the strategic expansion of the manufacturing and process capabilities of our group and the commercial diversification into commercial aerospace, defense and space segments on the way to building a diversified capabilities platform for aerospace and defense industry. We will drive the group to cross fertilize best practices, robust business processes and bring collective collaboration to solving the industry challenges in precision component and assemblies manufacturing for aerospace, defense and space customers.” said David S. Bovenizer, CEO of Lionheart Industrial Group LLC ABOUT CRESCENT AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY LLC. Crescent Aerospace Technology LLC, a diversified aerospace and defense precision component parts manufacturing company with multiple facilities in the United States, was established in 2007 by Lionheart Industrial Group. Backed by strong financial resources, solid leadership and a continuing commitment to process development, capabilities expansion and best practices in precision aerospace manufacturing, process technology and quality systems, Crescent has been positioned to deliver a comprehensive array of machining and fabrication capabilities, supply chain management and excellent customer support. The company continues to seek acquisitions to strategically grow capabilities and market segments served across commercial, military/defense and space.ABOUT LIONHEART INDUSTRIAL GROUP LLC. Lionheart Industrial Group LLC is a Philadelphia, PA based industrial operating company with the mission of creating strategic and operational value for manufacturing businesses to unlock growth potential. The primary mission at Lionheart Industrial Group is to seek out established companies that require business leadership, capital, or global experience to spur future growth. Often, smaller companies face multiple obstacles to achieving their potential. We take pride in fostering the growth of entrepreneurial and middle-market businesses by strategically guiding them to the next level. We cultivate this growth by applying professional business models from our Lionheart Edge Operating System (LEOSLM) and creating trustworthy partnerships with the companies we acquire.

