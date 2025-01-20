116 Starksboro Partial Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 116 in Starksboro has one lane closed in the area of Ireland Rd due to a motor vehicle incident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.












