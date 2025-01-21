PIC highlights the societal benefits of its disease-resistant pig ahead of the World Economic Forum

PRRS-Resistant Pigs have a significantly reduced need for antibiotics and a reduced environmental impact” — Banks Baker, PIC’s Global Director of Product Sustainability

TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PIC joined leaders from around the world in Davos, Switzerland, ahead of the World Economic Forum to discuss how its disease-resistant pig can help address some of the world’s most significant challenges.In the PRRS-Resistant Pig, PIC leveraged precise gene-editing to make pigs resistant to PRRS (Porcine Respiratory and Reproductive Syndrome), a devastating global disease that kills millions of pigs each year.“Not only will the PRRS-Resistant Pig increase animal welfare, but it also provides holistic benefits to consumers and corporations with pork in their supply chain,” said Banks Baker, PIC’s Global Director of Product Sustainability. “PRRS-Resistant Pigs have a significantly reduced need for antibiotics and a reduced environmental impact.”One of the most important ways to improve sustainability is to raise the right animal – one that is healthy, robust and efficient. In fact, a 2023 Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) report identified improved genetics as the number one opportunity for sustainably increasing productivity and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in the livestock sector.By increasing animal health via genetics while also reducing water and feed intake, land usage and GHG, the PRRS-Resistant Pig can help drive increased sustainability.“Genetics have historically been underutilized as a tool for reducing emissions. At a time when agriculture is under pressure to meet ambitious GHG reduction targets, we need to identify solutions that are supported by data, such as the PRRS-Resistant Pig,” said Baker.Gene editing is already making headlines because of its successful human healthcare and agricultural applications. So far, gene-editing has been approved and used to successfully treat patients with sickle cell anemia, inherited blindness, and more.Brazil and Colombia have already determined that the pigs can be produced – and pork products derived from them can be sold to consumers – just like any other breed of pigs. PIC anticipates U.S. FDA approval in 2025. The PRRS-Resistant Pig is not yet for sale. All claims about the safety and efficacy of PRRS-Resistant Pigs are currently under FDA review.PIC (Pig Improvement Company) is the global leader in swine genetics. For more than 60 years, PIC has delivered improved genetics and more efficient animals in more than 40 countries around the world. PIC developed the PRRS-Resistant Pig, building on its track record of continuous improvement and innovation. PIC is a subsidiary of Genus, a UK-based company with a vision to pioneer animal genetic improvement to help nourish the world. For more information, visit PRRSResistantPig.com.

PIC in DAVOS | How Continuous Improvement Led to a Solution for a Global Animal Health Challenge

