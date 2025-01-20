DSLD Mortgage Launches Program to Support Affordable Homeownership Across the Gulf Coast

DSLD Mortgage

Limited-Time Incentives for Homebuyers in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and Texas

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSLD Mortgage , a trusted mortgage provider serving Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Texas has announced a suite of limited-time incentives designed to make homeownership more accessible as the new year begins. The offer includes competitive interest rates, financial assistance for closing costs, and customizable options for new homes built by DSLD Homes This initiative comes at a time when prospective homebuyers in the region are navigating an evolving housing market. By providing tailored solutions, DSLD Mortgage aims to support families in achieving their dream of homeownership in 2025.Details of the Limited-Time IncentivesHomebuyers who qualify for this program can benefit from:- Low Fixed Interest Rates: Rates starting at 5.99% (6.805% APR) for FHA, VA, and RD loans, and 6.500% (6.985% APR) for conventional loans.- Closing Cost Assistance: Up to $10,000 toward closing costs when using DSLD Mortgage and their preferred title company.- Home Personalisation: Buyers of DSLD Homes can select two complimentary upgrade options to enhance their new home, such as granite countertops, luxury flooring, or smart home features.Key DeadlinesTo take advantage of these offers:- Purchase agreements must be signed by January 31, 2025.- Homes must close by March 31, 2025.Supporting Homebuyers Across the Gulf Coast“This program underscores our commitment to helping families in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Texas access affordable and customisable homeownership opportunities,” said Dana Hendrix, Senior VP of Finance. “We’re proud to provide solutions that address financial barriers and offer flexibility in designing their ideal home.”Broader Impacts on Local CommunitiesDSLD Mortgage’s initiative also highlights its role in supporting the local economy by encouraging new home construction and ownership. The program is designed to reduce barriers for first-time buyers while offering value to those seeking to upgrade or relocate.Learn MoreInterested buyers are encouraged to request a free loan consultation to explore their options and determine eligibility. For more information, visit https://www.dsldmortgage.com/ or contact info@dsldmtg.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.