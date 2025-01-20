Agriculture Analytics Market to Reach USD 25.50 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 14.5% CAGR from 2025–2034

Agriculture Analytics Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agriculture Analytics Market𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 2034 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘴.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡’𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟓% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔.𝟔𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟓.𝟓𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬?Conventionally, farming depended on instinct and experience. Now days a torrent of data from satellites, sensors, and farm machinery provides a contemporary viewpoint. The data shoulders the power to transfigure agriculture from maximizing resource usage to forecasting crop yields.

By capitalizing on the power of big data analytics, one can analyze the massive treasure of information, exhibiting formerly incredible perspectives and charting a course for a greener, productive, and successful agricultural future. The growing requirement for sustainable farming solutions is impacting the agriculture analytics market growth favorably.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬?

The aggressive topography of the industry contains global spearheads and regional contenders focusing on acquiring market share through technological inventions, tactical alliances, and regional expansion. Here are some of the leading players in the agriculture analytics market:• Deere & Company• IBM• Bayer AG• SAP• Trimble Inc.• Accenture• Oracle• Farmers Edge Inc.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In March 2024, Bayer instigated a pilot for the GenAI system that helps farmers and reinforces agronomists in their everyday chores. This system is instructed utilizing Bayer's exclusive agronomic data, which involves perspectives from years of trials, internal discoveries, and proficiency gathered by Bayer agronomists worldwide.• In May 2024, EarthDaily Agro, an ancillary of EarthDaily Analytics, collaborated with Norwegian ag-tech startup DigiFarm. This association combines EarthDaily Agro's competence in Earth viewing analytics with DigiFarm's AI-dependent solutions for precisely elucidating possession frontiers.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

The market is expanding due to the progression in technology and the growing requirement for green farming solutions. It combines AI, ML, IoT, and big data analytics to offer practical perspectives for maximizing crop yields, water usage, and insect pest regulation.

𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬:

The escalating size and intricacy of farms are propelling the market as they generate a more progressive solution to handle extensive operations. Farmers encounter provocations connected to resource maximization, crop observation, and yield forecasting as farms proliferate. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on agriculture analytics market sales.𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The growing requirement for maximum resource usage in agriculture is propelled by the growing demand for food because of population growth, restricted arable land, and the stress of climate change.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest agriculture analytics market share. The region’s robust growth is primarily due to farmers and agribusinesses growingly accepting data propelled viewpoints to maximize their operations.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the speedy acquisition of progressive farming technologies pushed by growing agricultural demands and population growth.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?

By Offering Outlook
• Solutions
• Services

By Agriculture Type Outlook
• Precision Farming
• Livestock Farming
• Aquaculture Farming
• Vertical Farming
• Others (Organic and Conventional farming)

By Farm Size Outlook
• Large Farms
• Small and Medium-Sized Farms

By Technology Outlook
• Remote Sensing and Satellite Imagery
• Geographic Information System
• Robotics and Automation
• Big Data and Cloud Computing
• Visualization and Reporting
• Blockchain Technology
• Others (Mobile Applications, Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning and AI)

By End Users Outlook
• Farmers
• Agronomists
• Agribusinesses
• Agricultural Researchers
• Government Agencies
• Others (Insurance Assessors, Drone Services, Consumers, and Consumer Organizations)

By Regional Outlook
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Malaysia
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Australia
o Vietnam
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

How much is the agriculture analytics market outlook?
The market size was valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 25.50 billion by 2034.

What does the agriculture analytics market cover?
The market report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and industry trends.

Which segment by end user dominated the market in 2024?
The farmers segment dominated the agriculture analytics market in 2024.

What is the growth rate of the market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. 