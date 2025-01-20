Minister Gayton McKenzie announces release of Request for Expression of Interest for South Africa’s Formula One bid

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture is proud to announce the release of the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) by the Bid Steering Committee (BSC) for parties interested in participating in South Africa’s bid to host a Formula One (F1) Grand Prix in 2026/27 and beyond.

The Bid Steering Committee, appointed by Minister Gayton McKenzie in December 2024, was tasked with managing and guiding South Africa’s F1 bid process. This committee is composed of a diverse group of experts from key sectors working on a volunteer basis, united in their goal to position South Africa as a premier candidate to host this iconic global motorsport event.

The RFEOI document provides detailed terms of reference, including the minimum requirements and expectations for interested parties. This ensures a transparent, competitive, and compliant process aligned with F1’s global standards.

The RFEOI document is publicly available for download on the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s official website under the title “What’s New”.

Here is a link to the document: RFEOI for SA’s Formula One Bid

The deadline for submissions is 31 January 2025.

Submissions must be sent via email to bid@saf1bsc.com.

Queries regarding the RFEOI can be directed to the Bid Steering Committee at info@saf1bsc.com.

Minister McKenzie highlighted the significance of this milestone:

“This marks an exciting step in our journey to bring Formula 1 to South Africa. The release of the RFEOI demonstrates our commitment to an open, inclusive and competitive process, showcasing South Africa’s ability to host a world-class motorsport event and our broader ambitions for economic growth and global recognition."

The Ministry encourages all eligible and interested stakeholders to engage with the RFEOI and bid for this opportunity to contribute to South Africa’s potential hosting of this prestigious event.

For media enquiries:

Ms. Stacey-Lee Khojane

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925