Deputy Minister Buti Manamela embarks on visit to CACH centre Durban, 21 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Mr Buti Manamela, will visit a CACH call centre and address a media briefing on Tuesday, 21 January 2025, in Durban.

The briefing is set to address key issues pertaining the CACH programme and how it will be implemented.

The Central Applications Clearing House referred to as CACH.

This is an online application system designed to assist prospective students who are seeking admission at institutions of higher education across the country, including Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) colleges, universities, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and registered private higher institutions for the 2025 application period for 2025 academic year.

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister, scheduled as follows:

CACH Centre:

Date: Tuesday, 21 January 2025

Time: 11:00

Venue: Gate 11, Central Services Complex, UKZN Mary Thiphe Street (Cato Manor Road), Cato Manor, Durban

Enquiries

Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

E-mail: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

