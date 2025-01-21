Palmetto Carriage Works Announces Annual Locals Free Day on January 26

On January 26, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Palmetto Carriage Works invites tri-county residents to enjoy a free carriage tour.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Carriage Works, Charleston’s oldest carriage company, is excited to announce its highly anticipated annual Locals Free Day on Sunday, January 26, 2025. This beloved community event invites tri-county residents to enjoy a complimentary carriage ride through Charleston’s historic streets as a token of gratitude for their continued support.Residents of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties can take part in this special event by presenting a valid government-issued ID that confirms their local address. Tours will run throughout the day, departing from the iconic Big Red Barn located at 8 Guignard Street in downtown Charleston.“Locals Free Day is one of our favorite traditions,” said Tommy Doyle, General Manager at Palmetto Carriage Works. “It’s our way of giving back to the community that has supported us for generations. We’re thrilled to share Charleston’s rich history and vibrant culture with our neighbors.”Guests will embark on a memorable journey through the city’s picturesque streets, learning about its history, architecture, and unique stories from expert guides. Whether you’re a history buff, a longtime Charlestonian, or someone rediscovering the city, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.Event Details:● What: Palmetto Carriage Works Locals Free Day● When: Sunday, January 26, 2025. Tours run every half hour starting at 9:00AM andending at 4:00PM.● Where: The Big Red Barn, 8 Guignard Street, Charleston, SC● Who: Residents of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties (with valid ID)Free tours are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot.For more information, please visit palmettocarriage.com or follow us on social media @PalmettoCarriageWorks.About Palmetto Carriage Works:Founded in 1972, Palmetto Carriage Works is Charleston’s oldest carriage company, offering guided tours that explore the city’s history, culture, and charm. Known for its dedication to exceptional service and the humane treatment of its animals, Palmetto Carriage Works is a trusted name for both locals and visitors seeking an authentic Charleston experience.

