Foodservice, Saudi Arabia participates at SIGEP World in Italy

RIMINI (ITALPRESS), ITALY, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Arabia is participating as a guest country, at the 46th edition of SIGEP World which is being held until January 22nd at Fiera di Rimini.

The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence, an event by Italian Exhibition Group is dedicated to international foodservice that includes the production and manufacturing of ice-cream, pastry, bakery, coffee, chocolate and pizza.

This year, 33 countries are participating, the highest number ever. More than 40 talks and 60 speakers from all over the world are participating; over 3,000 international buyers from 79 countries.

Saudi Arabia is emerging as a strategic market in the hospitality and catering sector and SIGEP will offer companies an opportunity to build partnerships with key players in the Saudi market.

The delegation of top Saudi buyers includes Barn's, a chain of coffee shops with over 800 points of sale, Elite Hospitality/Al-Nahla Group, one of the main hospitality companies and Al Tazaj, a chain of quick service restaurants with over 120 locations.

During the opening day of SIGEP World 2025, a delegation from the Saudi Ministry of the Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Culinary Arts Commission within the Ministry of Culture was welcomed by the top management of the Italian Exhibition Group, including CEO Corrado Peraboni. Peraboni said, “The main objective of SIGEP 2025 is to be global. That why we called it SIGEP World, to demonstrate that SIGEP is a world tour which includes events in Shenzhen and Singapore. This is an event that has grown in terms of international presence and this year's host country is proof of this: Saudi Arabia, one of the most promising markets for our exhibitors. We expect visitors from over 160 countries".

Bandar Bin Saleh Alhedayuah, Director General at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in the Northern Border Region of Saudi Arabia stated, “Our presence together with the other delegations at this event is something that personally makes me happy. SIGEP World 2025 welcomes large companies with whom we have common interests in terms of food safety and agricultural products.” He added, “This is a starting point for future relations: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as requested by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman within the 2030 vision, has a great prospect of future collaboration between the two countries in all food industries and in the sustainability of these products in all their forms”.

Francesco Santa, International Business Development Director of IEG – Italian Exhibition Group explained, “Going abroad and organizing SIGEP World in other continents is probably the strongest, the most important marketing and promotional tool for the event,” adding, “Organizing a well-done SIGEP in countries like China or Singapore, and therefore covering the whole of South-East Asia, means introducing SIGEP World to the world and saying that, in Rimini we organize the most important trade fair on a global level, thus also giving local exhibitors an opportunity to come and attend this event. So the ultimate goal of organizing events around the world, as in this case SIGEP Asia and SIGEP China, is to promote SIGEP World and attract exhibitors and especially buyers from two of the most important markets in the world.”

