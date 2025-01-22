Illumani M. K. Johnson of One11 Management Consulting Group Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One11 Management Consulting Group, led by founder Illumani M. K. Johnson, MS, is making waves in the consulting industry by expanding its comprehensive services designed to foster growth and efficiency in small business and healthcare management. Known for her profound insights and strategic acumen, Johnson is working hard to illuminate pathways for businesses and rising professionals.

Illumani M. K. Johnson, whose first name translates to sincerity and fidelity in Swahili, embodies these traits through her dynamic approach to consulting. Johnson’s career began in the Air Force at age 17, where she honed her skills in structure and discipline. This military experience, combined with subsequent years spent in surgical technology and healthcare IT, uniquely positioned her to understand complex systems and to effectively teach others.

Her passion for teaching revealed itself while instructing in proprietary schools and community colleges, where she taught surgical technology. “Teaching gave me the skill of simplification,” Johnson explains, “My goal was to reach the person who had the hardest time in the classroom.” Her ability to break down complex processes has become a cornerstone of her consulting approach.

The Evolution of One11 Management Consulting Group

Founded with a mission to empower small business owners and healthcare professionals, One11 Management Consulting Group has been instrumental in helping clients transform hobbies into successful enterprises. The firm is dedicated to optimizing investments in digital tools, such as Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems, which many small healthcare providers hurriedly adopted over a decade ago. Johnson specializes in customizing these systems to align with client needs, enhancing operational efficiency and patient care.

“The biggest challenge my clients face is figuring out how to optimize what they have already invested in,” shares Johnson. “I strive to help them bridge the gap between technology and their unique practice requirements.”

Upcoming Book Release

Following the success of her 2021 self-help journal, “A Journey for a Dream—Success Journal Revealing Your Infinite Light Being,” Johnson plans to release a second book in 2025, aimed at professionals aspiring to transition into consulting roles. The book will demystify the consulting landscape, offering strategic guidance on harnessing transferable skills to become an independent consultant. Johnson anticipates a first-quarter launch, promising a comprehensive guide packed with insights drawn from her extensive industry experience.

A Commitment to Empowerment and Growth

What distinguishes Johnson and the One11 Management Consulting Group from others is her approach as a “purpose agent,” a designation gifted by her clients. By listening and understanding their inherent skills and passions, she helps them align their business strategies with their true purposes.

“Too many business owners believe they have to behave a certain way to get desired results from their employees,” Johnson notes. “I help them understand and embody the power of authenticity, which enables them to better connect with their staff and improve retention.

Looking Ahead

As part of her ongoing commitment to professional excellence and community support, Johnson will engage in various speaking engagements throughout 2025. These events are being designed to inspire and educate audiences by sharing her journey and insights into business growth and management strategies.

One11 Management Consulting Group is poised for continued success as Johnson expands her influence in the consulting domain, helping clients harness their potential and refine their operations. Her story is a testament to perseverance, adaptability, and the transformative power of aligning one’s career with their genuine passions.

For more information about Illumani Johnson or One11 Management Consulting Group, please visit https://one11mgcongrp.com/

