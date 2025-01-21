Recruitment.by Launches Comprehensive HTP Entry Services for IT Companies in Belarus

Recruitment.by Unveils Specialized Service Package to Facilitate IT Companies' Entry into Belarus High Technology Park (HTP).

MINSK, MINSK, BELARUS, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitment.by announces its specialized service package designed to help IT companies join Belarus High Technology Park (HTP), offering end-to-end support for businesses seeking to benefit from the country's premier technology ecosystem.

The company's comprehensive HTP entry service helps organizations navigate the complete application process, from initial assessment to final registration. This service addresses the growing demand from IT companies looking to leverage HTP's significant tax benefits and simplified business operations.

The service package includes:

- Eligibility assessment for HTP membership;

- Business plan development and documentation preparation;

- Registration document compilation and submission;

- Post-registration support and compliance guidance;

- HR consulting for simplified employee hiring processes;

- Ongoing support for tax optimization and reporting.

Recruitment.by's service specifically helps companies benefit from HTP advantages, including:

- Fixed taxation rates and tax exemptions;

- Simplified hiring processes for international employees;

- Reduced salary taxes (9% instead of standard 18%);

- Streamlined reporting procedures;

- Special cryptocurrency taxation benefits until 2025;

- Visa-free entry facilitation for foreign specialists.

The company provides a six-step guided process to ensure successful HTP membership, handling all aspects from initial business activity verification to final contract signing and operational setup.

About Recruitment.by: Recruitment.by specializes in helping IT companies establish and grow their presence in Belarus through HTP membership. The company combines deep expertise in HTP regulations with comprehensive business support services to facilitate successful entry into Belarus's thriving IT ecosystem.

For additional information about Recruitment.by's HTP entry services, please visit www.recruitment.by.

