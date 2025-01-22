Submit Release
AmbyLegal.by Offers Comprehensive Company Registration Services in Belarus

MINSK, MINSK, BELARUS, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmbyLegal.by provides complete business registration services for companies looking to establish their presence in Belarus, with specialized expertise in IT company formation and High Technology Park (HTP) entry support.

The firm offers end-to-end registration assistance, guiding clients through every step of establishing a legal entity in Belarus. Services cover all types of business structures, including Limited Liability Companies (LLC), Joint-Stock Companies (JSC), and Unitary Enterprises, with particular focus on IT sector requirements.

Key services include:
- Company name selection and harmonization;
- Legal address arrangement;
- Registration document preparation;
- Bank account opening assistance;
- Corporate seal procurement;
- Tax system selection guidance;
- HTP membership application support.

AmbyLegal.by assists both local and international founders, including support for foreign citizens and organizations establishing businesses in Belarus. The firm provides expertise in both general and simplified taxation systems, helping clients choose the most advantageous option for their business model.

About AmbyLegal.by: AmbyLegal.by specializes in business registration services in Belarus, offering comprehensive support for company formation, with particular expertise in IT sector requirements and High Technology Park entry procedures.

For additional information about company registration services in Belarus, please visit www.ambylegal.by.

