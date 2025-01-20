IPIM Visits Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan and Jiangmen Fostering Regional Economic Co-operation and Helping Companies Go Global Together

MACAU, January 20 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (hereinafter referred to as the “IPIM”) visited Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen—four cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area—in January 2025. During the visit, they met with 12 local government and business associations, collaborating with trade promotion agencies to study and assess the plans for advancing regional economic and trade co-operation in the new phase of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. They actively sought to attract “1+4” industries, leveraging Macao's unique function as a Chinese-Portuguese-speaking countries platform and the advantages of its open business environment to help enterprises and products “go global”.

Through this visit, IPIM engaged in in-depth discussions with foreign-invested enterprises, the relevant associations and organisations in Jiangmen about the potential for establishing new service points, further enhancing Macao's investment network in the western Guangdong market and facilitating companies in broadening their market reach. Among those visited, a Fortune 500 company mentioned plans to utilise Macao as a "precise liaison window" for Portuguese-speaking countries, with plans to establish factories in Brazil and Angola within the year. Additionally, new material, home appliance, and building material manufacturing companies in Macao have expressed interest in participating in the "2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)" and the "16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum and Exhibition," seeking business opportunities through Macao's international exhibition platform while inspecting the investment environment in Macao.

The visit included meetings and exchanges with the Department of Commerce of Zhuhai Municipality, Department of Commerce of Jiangmen Municipality, United Front Work Department of Chancheng District, Foshan, Zhongshan Household Electronical Appliances Association, Jiangmen Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment, Jiangmen Motorcycle Exporters Association, and Shunde Home Appliance Association, as well as on-site visits to enterprises in the Greater Bay Area focused on new materials, building materials, home furnishings, electrical appliances, and Macao-invested food factories.

IPIM Helps Enterprises Leverage Macao's Advantages as the “Dual Circulation” Intersection to Expand Markets

In 2023, the economic scale of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area topped the global first tier of bay areas. Coupled with the favorable factors from major infrastructure projects like the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, and the Huangmaohai Sea-crossing Channel, greater opportunities for development have been created for enterprises in the region.

In recent years, enquiries from Greater Bay Area enterprises about investing in Macao and establishing a presence there have shown an upward trend, with around 30% of Greater Bay Area investors using IPIM’s "one-stop" services in 2024. IPIM continues to support mainland enterprises in expanding into international markets through services such as the "China-PSC Business Compass" and "Facilitation Services for Commercial Registration in Nine Cities of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area", while providing a platform for international investors to access the mainland market, helping enterprises to leverage Macao’s advanages as an intersection for the national “dual circulation” strategy.