Scalp Cooling System Ecosystem in the United States to expand at a 7.8% CAGR with reaching a Value of US$ 53.5M by 2034

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States scalp cooling system industry is expected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, according to Fact.MR. By 2034, the United States ecosystem for these products is expected to reach US$ 53.5 million. A favorable regulatory environment that supports the development and approval of scalp cooling systems may facilitate their adoption in clinical settings.Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about scalp cooling systems as a viable option for reducing chemotherapy-induced hair loss can drive adoption. Collaborations between medical device companies, healthcare institutions, and research organizations may lead to innovations and expanded industry presence. Favorable reimbursement policies for scalp cooling procedures can encourage healthcare providers to offer these services, making them more accessible to a broader patient population.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9672 Implementation of comprehensive patient support programs by manufacturers, including education, financial assistance, and counseling services, to enhance the overall patient experience during cancer treatment. Integration of scalp cooling data and patient information into electronic health records facilitates seamless communication between healthcare providers and ensuring comprehensive patient care.Key Takeaways from the Industry StudyIn 2024, the United States scalp cooling system landscape is estimated to have an industry size of US$ 25.3 million. The manual cooling system is expected to dominate the industry, with a share of 66.7% in 2034.The hospitals category is expected to hold a share of 44.4% in 2024. Southeast United States is predicted to acquire a 20.0% of the United States industry share in 2024. Southwest United States is expected to account for a CAGR of 8.3% by 2034.“Exploring opportunities to expand the use of scalp cooling systems beyond oncology, for example, in other medical treatments where hair loss is a side effect, can open up new avenues,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Scalp Cooling System Ecosystem in the United States:Paxman, Dignitana AB, Wishcaps, Penguin Cold Caps, Arctic Cold Caps LLC, Chemotherapy Cold Caps, Inc., Warrior Caps, Polar Cold Caps, LLC, and Cooler Heads Care, are key players in the industry.Competitive LandscapeThe United States scalp cooling systems industry is shaped by pricing, distribution channels, customer service, and regulatory compliance to gain a competitive edge. Adapting to the ecosystem dynamics and staying abreast of technological advancements are essential for sustained success in this dynamic industry.Company PortfolioPenguin Cold Caps: It is a company that provides solutions for cold cap therapy during chemotherapy to reduce hair loss. They aim to empower cancer patients by offering a non-invasive and patient-friendly approach to minimize the side effects of chemotherapy. The company provides a range of cold caps designed to be worn during chemotherapy treatment. The caps are cooled to a specific temperature and are worn before, during, and after chemotherapy sessions. The cooling process helps in minimizing the impact of chemotherapy drugs on the hair follicles.Arctic Cold Caps LLC: It is a medical technology company specializing in scalp cooling systems. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for minimizing chemotherapy-induced hair loss in cancer patients. The company offers scalp cooling system designed to help cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy preserve their hair.Region-wise Insights"Rising Awareness and Acceptance to Augment the Growth"Southeast United States is expected to account for 20.0% of the US industry by 2034. As healthcare professionals and patients in the Southeast become more aware of the benefits of scalp cooling systems, adoption in this region may increase. The Southeast's comprehensive cancer care facilities and hospitals with advanced oncology departments may make it easier to include scalp cooling systems into regular cancer treatment methods.Continuous advances in scalp cooling technology, which make the devices more effective and user-friendly, may motivate healthcare providers in the Southeast to use these technologies. A favorable regulatory environment that fosters the development and approval of scalp cooling systems may help to drive industrial expansion in the Southeastern US.
More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the United States scalp cooling system industry, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.
The study reveals essential insights based on the United States scalp cooling system industry analysis by product type (manual cooling system/cold gel caps, automated cooling system), sales type (direct sales, rental sales), by end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings), and by region (Northeast United States, Southeast United States, Midwest United States and Southwest United States).
Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global skin cooling system market is approximated to generate a turnover of US$ 249.55 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 682.29 million by the end of 2034. Demand has been forecasted to rise at a 10.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.The global medical equipment cooling market is currently valued at around US$ 210 million and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach US$ 278.67 million by 2030. 