January 20, 2025 Sen. Robin Pushes Charter Amendment Bolstering CHR's Independence To bolster the independence of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is seeking to declare it an independent office through an amendment to the 1987 Constitution. Padilla on Monday filed Resolution of Both Houses No. 11, which amends Sec. 17 (Human Rights) of Art. XIII (Social Justice and Human Rights) to create "an independent office called the Commission on Human Rights." "It is essential to recalibrate the nation's social justice and human rights policies in response to the evolving challenges posed by globalization, which introduces various forms of human rights violations, while simultaneously upholding the overarching tenets of human dignity as enshrined in the Constitution," he said in his resolution. He particularly stressed the need for the CHR's fiscal autonomy so it can manage its financial resources without undue interference or control from outside entities. The CHR is an autonomous body established by the 1987 Constitution and formally constituted on May 5, 1987 - pursuant to Executive Order 163. It is instrumental in safeguarding civil, economic, social, political, and cultural rights. Also, it has added responsibilities under at least 16 special laws and one executive order, including the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act of 2012 (RA 10353); Special Protection of Children in Situations of Armed Conflict Act (RA 11188); ANti-Torture Act of 2009 (RA 9745); Magna Carta of Women (RA 9710); and Mental Health Act (RA 11036). "Ensuring the CHR's complete fiscal independence is vital for the unhindered and efficient fulfillment of its responsibilities, thereby aligning its operations with the Commission's established mandate and other responsibilities," Padilla said. Sen. Robin, Tinulak ang Pag-Amyenda sa Saligang Batas para Tiyakin ang Independence ng CHR Para tiyakin ang independence ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR), itinulak ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang pagdeklara nito bilang "independent office" sa pamamagitan ng pag-amyenda sa 1987 Constitution. Ihinain ni Padilla nitong Lunes ang Resolution of Both Houses No. 11, na aamyenda sa Sec. 17 (Human Rights) ng Art. XIII (Social Justice and Human Rights) upang lumikha ng "independent office" na CHR. "It is essential to recalibrate the nation's social justice and human rights policies in response to the evolving challenges posed by globalization, which introduces various forms of human rights violations, while simultaneously upholding the overarching tenets of human dignity as enshrined in the Constitution," aniya sa kanyang resolusyon. Diniin ni Padilla na kailangan ng CHR ang "fiscal autonomy" para sa maayos nitong pamamalakad ng pondo, na hindi pinakikialaman ang trabaho ito. Ang CHR ay nilikha ng 1987 Constitution bilang "autonomous body," at pormal na binuo noong Mayo 5, 1987 base sa Executive Order 163. Bukod sa pagbantay sa karapatan ng mga mamamayan, ito ay may tungkulin sa hindi bababa sa 16 special laws at isang executive order. Kabilang dito ang Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act of 2012 (RA 10353); Special Protection of Children in Situations of Armed Conflict Act (RA 11188); ANti-Torture Act of 2009 (RA 9745); Magna Carta of Women (RA 9710); at Mental Health Act (RA 11036). "Ensuring the CHR's complete fiscal independence is vital for the unhindered and efficient fulfillment of its responsibilities, thereby aligning its operations with the Commission's established mandate and other responsibilities," ani Padilla.

