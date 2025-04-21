PHILIPPINES, April 21 - Press Release

April 21, 2025 STATEMENT SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE PASSING OF POPE FRANCIS It is with profound sorrow that we learn of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. As a devout Catholic, I find it difficult to express the depth of my feelings in losing such a spiritual and compassionate leader. He brought hope and healing to over a billion Catholics, including countless Filipinos, especially the survivors of Typhoon Yolanda. The Filipino Catholic community affectionately referred to him as Lolo Kiko because of his compassion during times of despair. His historic visit in 2015 left a lasting impact on Filipinos as he reminded us of the power of faith and kindness when facing life's challenges. We have lost not only a pontiff but also a loving Holy Father whose papacy was characterized by teachings of humility, compassion for the poor, equality, Church reform, mercy, and many other virtues. I am one with Filipino people in extending heartfelt condolences to the Vatican and to Catholics around the world. Rest in peace, Holy Father.

