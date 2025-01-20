Villanueva: Manifestation: Sofronio Vasquez

PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2025 Manifestation: Sofronio Vasquez

Senator Joel Villanueva

20 January 2025 Ginoong Pangulo: Nang nalaman natin noong nakaraang linggo na bibisita dito sa Senado si Sofronio Vasquez, bigla po akong napakanta dahil sa excitement! And we are certain that even before becoming the first ever Filipino and Asian to win The Voice USA, he has already inspired so many to sing their hearts out! As the primary author of Adopted Resolution No. 238, this Representation joins all members of the Senate in congratulating Mr. Vasquez for this historic and truly remarkable achievement. Sofronio, your journey to winning The Voice has been nothing short of extraordinary. From the very first note you sang, you mesmerized us all with your raw talent, captivating stage presence, and ability to connect with the audience in a way that only true artists can. Ngunit higit pa sa kahanga-hanga mong galing sa pagkanta, mas higit na hindi mapapantayan ang ipinamalas mong pagsisikap, dedikasyon, at pagpupursigi para makamit ang panalong ito. Paulit-ulit mong napatunayan na sa bawat pagtatanghal, hindi ka basta-basta umaawit - ibinubuhos mo ang iyong puso at sarili sa bawat kanta. Higit sa lahat, patunay ang iyong tagumpay na world class talaga ang Pinoy. Dahil sa'yo, mas tumaas pa ang respeto ng buong mundo sa mga OFWs at migranteng Pilipino. In his winning performance, Sofronio sang "A million dreams are keeping me awake; I think of what the world could be; A vision of the one I see; A million dreams is all it's gonna take; A million dreams for the world we're gonna make." Indeed, with talent, countless hours of practice, sacrifice, unwavering belief in his potential, and strong faith in the Lord, Sofronio has turned the ordinary into the extraordinary, and proven that dreams do come true. Once again, our heartfelt congratulations to you, Sofronio. Thank you for sharing your voice with us! We are certain that you will continue to captivate and mesmerize millions of audiences worldwide with your talent. Mabuhay ka! Maraming salamat po at pagpalain tayong lahat ng Panginoong Diyos.

