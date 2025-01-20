2024 Effects SDK Updates Help Companies Meet User Expectations and Scale Products

Advanced SDKs for live audio and video communication The introduction of WebGPU accelerates video processing, significantly improving frame rates and reducing latency

2024 Effects SDK Updates Improve Video Communication With AI Features, Performance Enhancements, and Broader Compatibility Across Devices

With these updates we’re helping our partners launch new product features and deliver a better user experience with less effort” — Max Troshin, Co-Founder and CEO of Effects SDK

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effects SDK , a provider of advanced SDKs for live audio and video communication, has rolled out several updates in 2024 aimed at improving video quality, reducing system resource consumption, and expanding cross-platform compatibility. These enhancements are designed to help businesses and developers meet users' growing demands by introducing new AI features and delivering smoother, more accessible video communication across a range of devices.AI Video Enhancer for Improved Video QualityA key feature in this 2024 update is the AI Video Enhancer, which enhances video clarity in real-time during live video sessions, including online meetings, video calls, and recordings. By integrating this feature into their platforms, businesses can offer users a significantly improved video experience, even when using older or lower-quality webcams. The result is sharper, more detailed visuals that boost user engagement and satisfaction in video communications.WebGPU Support for Faster Video ProcessingIn response to the demands of modern web applications, Effects SDK has introduced WebGPU support to its web-based Video Effects SDK. This update enhances the rendering of high-quality video streams, especially for AI-driven features, such as background replacement and skin smoothing, which require substantial graphical processing power. WebGPU accelerates video processing, reduces latency, and delivers smoother video experiences, particularly for users accessing services through web browsers or on devices with high graphical demands.50% Reduction in CPU UsageEffects SDK has optimized its performance to reduce CPU usage by 50%. This enhancement minimizes the impact on system resources, making video services run more efficiently. Devices with limited processing power, such as older computers or mobile devices, will benefit from this reduction, resulting in smoother video playback even when multiple applications are running.30 FPS Support Across More DevicesTo ensure compatibility across a wide range of devices, Effects SDK now supports 30 frames per second (FPS) on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. This update ensures that users, regardless of the device they are using, can experience smooth video playback without lag or buffering—even on less powerful hardware.About Effects SDKWith over seven years of expertise in AI and machine learning, Effects SDK specializes in providing advanced SDK for live audio and video communication. The company’s mission is to offer developers and businesses reliable, easy-to-integrate solutions that enhance user experiences, deliver in-demand features, and reduce both development costs and time-to-market.

