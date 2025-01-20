Minister Solly Malatsi accepts SITA Board’s apology on communication regarding appointment of acting MD

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Solly Malatsi, today met with the Board of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) following the Board’s erroneous communication regarding the appointment of an Acting Managing Director (AMD) to assume duties on 5 February 2025, without Ministerial approval as is required by law.

The Minister expressed concern over the Board’s decision to unilaterally appoint an Acting MD in violation of SITA’s Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI), Clause 13.7.1, which explicitly states:

“The board may in writing appoint any senior employee of the Company whom it deems fit and provided that it is in accordance with SITA Policies, and the Minister shall approve the appointment of any person to act as CEO (MD).”

The Board acknowledged that it had acted outside its authority and agreed to retract its earlier communication to SITA staff. To this end, the Minister has accepted the Board’s apology.

The Minister has further directed the Board to finalise the process of recommending suitable candidates for the Acting MD position as a matter of urgency to ensure a smooth transition.

This includes responding to the Minister’s earlier query regarding the shortlisting process.

Addressing this outstanding matter will enable the Minister to make a well-informed decision on the appointment, ensuring compliance with the SITA MOI and enhancing leadership stability.

