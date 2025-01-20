Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai concludes Back to School frontline monitoring visit in Lejweleputswa

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, responsible for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, Seiso Mohai, concluded a successful Back to School Frontline Monitoring Visit in Lejweleputswa District Municipality on 15 and 16 January 2025. During the visit, Deputy Minister Mohai assessed school readiness, motivated learners, and reinforced the critical role of education in shaping South Africa's future.

Accompanied by officials from the Lejweleputswa District Municipality and Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Deputy Minister Mohai visited five schools across the district. The aim was to assess schools' preparedness for the new academic year, address challenges, and foster collaboration for improving education.

Learners across all schools demonstrated impressive performance, with many exceeding expectations. Students were eager and excited for the year ahead, showing readiness for the challenges of 2025. “Despite challenges such as limited ICT resources and infrastructure, educators remain committed to ensuring that learners have the tools and support they need to succeed”, said Ms P.P Zonke, Education District Director of Lejweleputswa District Municipality.

At all five schools, Deputy Minister Mohai celebrated the Free State’s consistent academic success. Learners were motivated by messages from top Free State learner, Lehlohonolo Mokothu, who encouraged them by saying, "Anything is possible." The excitement among learners was palpable, with loud cheers and chants of "Rea u rata Ntate Mohai" (We love you, Father Mohai). This spontaneous outpouring of affection reflected the deep connection the students feel with the Deputy Minister, who, as a proud son of the Free State, was warmly received as a local hero returning home. His presence symbolised the belief that, no matter where one comes from, great achievements are possible.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Mohai noted that the visit provided an opportunity to assess governance and resolve educational challenges. "The school reports reflects the hard work of educators, even in difficult circumstances," he remarked. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an inclusive education system that equips every child for a brighter future. "Together, we are not just focused on educational outcomes; we are building a better future for every child across the country," said Deputy Minister Mohai.

The Back to School Monitoring Visit in Lejweleputswa District was a resounding success, fostering valuable engagement between educators, learners, and local leadership. Through this initiative, Deputy Minister Mohai has reinforced the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the readiness of schools, the empowerment of learners, and the continued advancement of education in the Free State.

