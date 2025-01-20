Heritance Aarah Maldives

Heritance Aarah Maldives Partners with Leading Quality Assurance UK

MALE, MALDIVES, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritance Aarah, an exceptional premium all-inclusive barefoot paradise in the Maldives, has partnered with Leading Quality Assurance (LQA), a renowned UK-based organization specializing in evaluating and enhancing hospitality standards. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the resort's guest experience and set new benchmarks in the Maldives' hospitality industry. Heritance Aarah is the first property within Aitken Spence Hotels and the first Sri Lankan hotel chain to adopt LQA standards, positioning as a trailblazer in quality excellence.

LQA focuses on assessing various facets of guest experiences, incorporating internationally recognized benchmarks, emotional intelligence, and brand-specific standards. By leveraging the actionable insights and comprehensive benchmarking data, Heritance Aarah will be able to measure and refine the performance against global competitors.

Recognized for its exceptional offerings, Heritance Aarah has garnered numerous accolades, including being named the Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Family Resort by Forbes and the Best Resort in the World - Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards. As the first LEED Gold-certified property in the Maldives, the resort exemplifies a commitment to sustainability, further enhancing its global reputation.

The partnership with LQA will refine service standards across key touchpoints, such as reservations, check-in, check-out, and the overall guest journey. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the resort’s mission to provide unforgettable and flawless experiences for its guests.

Renowned as a culinary destination in the Maldives, Heritance Aarah offers a unique all-day dining concept across seven restaurants and five bars, curated by award-winning chefs and culinary Olympians. Guests can also enjoy an array of wellness activities, including Tai Chi, Reiki healing, Shirodhara, Tibetan Kunye healing sessions, Moxibustion with mantra chanting, and yoga.

By integrating LQA's expertise with its own exceptional offerings, Heritance Aarah reaffirms its position as a leader in hospitality and sustainability in the Maldives. This partnership underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to redefining excellence and creating extraordinary memories for every guest.

