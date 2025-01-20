Crumbl Partners with The Jonas Brothers and Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn

Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl and The Jonas Brothers are teaming up to release an all-new dessert featuring the iconic taste of Rob’s Backstage Popcorn—the Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers is available January 20 to 25 (while supplies last) and will be freshly baked at all Crumbl locations across the USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico.Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers is a buttery cookie topped with creamy caramel frosting, melted caramel drizzle, and Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn. This delicious new dessert is one of the first all-new Crumbl offerings in 2025, available in both large and mini cookie sizes.Founded in 2021, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn was created to share the secret popcorn recipe that The Jonas Brothers have cherished backstage for over a decade. Rob Garbowsky, father of Gregory Garbowsky, former guitarist and close friend of The Jonas Brothers, is the popcorn connoisseur behind the brand, which has now expanded to offer a variety of flavors.According to Sawyer Hemsley, Co-Founder of Crumbl, Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers is “a sweet new hit.” He adds, “Pairing our iconic cookies with Rob’s Backstage Popcorn and The Jonas Brothers is a match made in music heaven. The brother’s go-to snack is something that needs to be shared with our customers and we can't think of a better way to kick off 2025.”“It’s amazing to see Rob’s Backstage Popcorn transformed from a tasty treat to a delicious dessert with this Crumbl collaboration” says Harrison Fugman, Co-founder of Rob’s Backstage Popcorn.For more information visit Crumbl’s social media, where you can enter giveaways and learn more about this exclusive partnership.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

