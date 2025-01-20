APRA and ASIC release notes on Superannuation CEO Roundtables - November and December 2024

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) are releasing the public notes on the Superannuation CEO Roundtables held on Monday 25 November and Thursday 5 December 2024.

The Roundtables were hosted by APRA and ASIC. They were attended by 14 superannuation trustee chief executive officers and other executives, representing a broad cross-section of the industry.

The notes can be found on the APRA website at: APRA and ASIC host Superannuation CEO Roundtables – November and December 2024.