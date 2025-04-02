Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,286 in the last 365 days.

APRA and the RBA release joint statement on the use of the RBA’s overnight standing facility

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have published a joint statement on the use of the RBA’s overnight standing facility. 

The RBA has recently announced some important updates to its new approach to monetary policy implementation – the ‘ample reserves with full allotment’ system - including the configuration of its open market operations and the role of the overnight standing facility. These facilities will play an important role to supply reserves needed to keep the cash rate close to its target.

APRA and the RBA consider the use of the overnight standing facility by banks to be consistent with routine liquidity management activities. Both agencies are comfortable with banks using the facility as needed. APRA and the RBA will liaise with banks to ensure that they understand the role of the overnight standing facility and are ready to use it and comfortable doing so in their liquidity management practices.

The joint statement is available on the APRA website at: Joint APRA-RBA Statement on Use of the RBA’s overnight standing facility.
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

APRA and the RBA release joint statement on the use of the RBA’s overnight standing facility

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more