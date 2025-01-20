Vote the Majors Out: a People's Assembly and Rally to Support Independents. 1st February 2025 at Sydney Town Hall 12pm

Vote the Majors Out, 12pm 1st February 2025 Sydney Town Hall

It's time to build momentum to vote out the major political parties in the upcoming 2025 Australian Federal Election by supporting independent candidates.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preempting the 2025 Australian Federal Election, a grassroots group called Connecting the Dots has organised a people’s assembly and rally to encourage the Australian public to look beyond the four major political parties and to vote for independent candidates.On 1st February 2025, this all ages event will take place at Sydney Town Hall commencing at 12pm. All Australians are welcome, irrespective of their ideological and political positions, to unite for the independent vote.It what may be the first rally of the 2025 Australian Federal Election, Vote the Majors Out will follow a unique format that is unprecedented in Australian politics. This will be the first rally of its kind where no politician or upcoming candidate will be allowed on stage. Instead, it will follow a speakers corner format, where members of the public are allowed on stage to take turns airing their grievances and speaking to the issues they care about, and in particular the issues the four major parties have failed to address. Ayse Goknur Shanal , one of the members of Connecting the Dots, encourages all Australians to come together."We need to start collaborating with each other, even those that don't see eye to eye on matters," she said.Vote the Majors Out encourages Australians to look at the independent candidates running in their respective electorates, to explore the issues that are relevant to them, and vote accordingly.Originally billed as “Rally: Break Up the Uniparty”, the name change of the event to Vote the Majors Out was done due to public awareness about the uniparty concept still being vague to many Australians. The uniparty concept refers to how the major parties – Labor, Liberal, The Greens, Nationals – all preference each other in the preferential voting process.Preferential voting is also an area that will be discussed at Vote the Majors Out, where independent candidates are encouraged to not preference the major parties.“This is grassroots and bipartisan, and a reaction to the traditional election cycle in Australian politics which often ends up with either a Liberal or Labor government but never any opportunity for independent candidates. Vote the Majors Out seeks to change that, through raising awareness well before the major parties start doing their own rallies in the lead up to the 2025 Australian Federal Election. It all starts with people realising that they do have choices outside Liberal and Labor, and by extension Greens and Nationals, and to take those choices seriously. The media should recognise that too and give independent candidates the same media attention they give to the major parties.”“Let’s get this country back on track. Let’s end corruption. Let’s end the two party system.”Being a people’s assembly and rally, the nature and direction of Vote the Majors Out is organic where people’s contributions play a key role. There may be speakers who totally disagree with each other, and groups in the audience that totally oppose each other, but all will be united in the belief that it’s time to Vote the Majors Out."Let's get this country back and away from the clutches of career politicians and the corporates that they are slaves to", Ms Shanal said.###Connecting the Dots is not affiliated with any political party nor endorses any political party. The intention is to start a movement to pull votes out of the four major parties and to encourage independents to run and for the public to back those independents. Connecting the Dots believes that, regardless of the political ideology they hold, independents will be directly accountable to their constituents.

