XPERISUS Launches New Travel Experience for Affluent Inbound Tourists in Collaboration with Mitsubishi Estate

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPERISUS Inc. launched a new travel experience developed in collaboration with MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD. ("MITSUBISHI ESTATE") and Mitsubishi Estate Property Management Co., Ltd. ("Mitsubishi Estate Property Management"). This unique experience targets affluent inbound tourists, offering rickshaw tours centered around the Marunouchi area in Tokyo, where participants can immerse themselves in the history and cutting-edge trends of the city.

Within a 1.5 kilometer radius of Tokyo Station lies a treasure trove of approximately 400 years of history dating back to the Edo period. Highlights of the tour include Marunouchi, a district that evolved from the site of Edo Castle to samurai residences, a military hub, and eventually a world-class business center; Yurakucho, known for its theaters, vibrant post-war bar culture, and entertainment scene; and Ginza, a premier shopping destination featuring numerous high-end brand boutiques. Through this journey, participants will gain a deeper appreciation of Tokyo's rich history and authentic charm.

This travel experience was developed in partnership with MITSUBISHI ESTATE and Mitsubishi Estate Property Management to revitalize Marunouchi by attracting foreign tourists to this prestigious business district. XPERISUS aims to stimulate the area’s vibrancy and explore new business opportunities. The experience will be marketed primarily through global luxury travel agencies, with services set to commence in spring 2025 for travelers visiting Japan.



Plans and Tour Highlights

Central Tokyo Heritage Tour — Daytime with Rickshaw

Marunouchi Building — A Journey Starting from "M's Memory"

Completed in 2002, the Marunouchi Building’s entrance replicates the facade of the old Marunouchi Building, which was built in 1923. Two artistic pillars located here preserve the memory of history. One of these wooden piles, which supported the old building, was unearthed during the building’s reconstruction. It dates from 1923 to 2000, marking the building’s life from construction to demolition. This site, where the passage of time can be felt, is the starting point of the tour.

Imperial Palace — The Transformations of Japan's Heart

Once the political center of the Tokugawa Shogunate as Edo Castle, this site became the residence of Japan's Emperor during the Meiji era. The Imperial Palace is not merely a historical site but also a symbol of Japan's national identity.

Note: Rickshaws do not enter the Imperial Palace grounds.

Marunouchi — Japan's Modern Legacy

The name “Marunouchi” means "inside the moat," referencing its past as a neighborhood of feudal lord residences during the Edo period. In the Meiji era, it was repurposed for military use, and later, its development began with land sales initiated by the government. Modeled after London, the area became known as “Little London.” Iconic landmarks such as Tokyo Station's red-brick facade and surrounding skyscrapers symbolize Japan’s modernization and economic growth. This district showcases a blend of tradition and innovation, where the past and present coexist.

Yurakucho — The Intersection of Pop Culture and Entertainment

Yurakucho is home to iconic theaters such as the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater and the Nippon Gekijo (Nichigeki), which have long been celebrated for movies and stage performances. Today, while maintaining its roots in entertainment, Yurakucho has evolved through redevelopment into a vibrant area with a unique charm. It retains its cultural and artistic appeal with numerous theaters and cinemas, making it a beloved destination.

Ginza — A Story of Renewal and the Future

Ginza’s history dates back to the Edo period, when it housed a silver mint. Despite enduring numerous disasters, including the Great Fire of 1872, the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923, and World War II, Ginza has continuously reinvented itself. Its transformation into today’s sophisticated district, filled with high-end brands and historic establishments, is a testament to resilience and renewal, offering a glimpse into a future shaped by tradition and innovation.



Tokyo City Lights Tour — Nighttime with Rickshaw

Marunouchi — Elegance in Light and Shadow

At night, Marunouchi transforms from a bustling business district into a serene showcase of light. The glow from office windows creates a refined and elegant atmosphere. The illuminated Tokyo Station offers a majestic view, bridging eras with its timeless beauty.

Yurakucho — A Nostalgic District of Showa-Era Charm

Under the railway tracks lies a bustling area of izakayas (Japanese pubs), where neon lights and red lanterns recreate the nostalgic ambiance of the Showa era. This retro atmosphere provides an excellent backdrop for photography, capturing a moment of timeless charm.

Ginza — Surrender to the Night's Neon Brilliance

Ginza’s glittering storefronts and dazzling lights make it sparkle like a jewel. Venture into the backstreets to discover refined bars and clubs that offer a sophisticated nightlife experience. A nighttime rickshaw ride through Ginza offers a rare opportunity to feel the pulse of a vibrant cityscape filled with elegance and energy.



About XPERISUS Inc.

XPERISUS is an experiential company aiming to solve social issues through the enhancement of travel and experiences, while creating fans of Japan worldwide.

Since its founding in 2017, XPERISUS has actively worked to address a wide range of issues such as overtourism, regional disparities, and shortage of tourism professionals accompanying Japan’s transformation into a “tourism-oriented country.” Following the lifting of travel restrictions due to the convergence of COVID-19 pandemic in 2023, the travel industry has increasingly demanded finely tailored services to meet the diverse needs of travelers.

XPERISUS aims to establish the No.1 Service Level Agreement (SLA) in Japan while creating “five-star experiences” nationwide based on the concepts of “unique Japanese experiences,” “rarity,” and “world-class quality,” thereby maximizing customer satisfaction through high-quality service. For more information about our company, please visit https://about.xperisus.com/en

