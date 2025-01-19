Precautionary Boil Water Notice Removed for Kent County Public Water System Department Customers

RHODE ISLAND, January 19 - The Kent County Public Water System was notified by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on January 18 that the precautionary boil water notice issued to its customers could be removed. RIDOH and Kent County Public Water System alerted customers to this precautionary boil water notice on January 17 because of a water main break that had the potential to cause the loss of water pressure to a portion of the water system. Kent County Public Water System repaired the water main break, temporary increased chlorine in the system (within safe levels), flushed the water mains, and collected bacteria samples that showed the absence of bacteria.

For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/ (scroll down to "What You Should Do Following Boil Water Advisories and Precautionary Boil Water Advisories").

Customers with questions should contact Kent County Water System during the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 401-821-9300.