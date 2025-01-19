PHILIPPINES, January 19 - Press Release

January 19, 2025 Legarda hails Gaza ceasefire deal, calls for sustainable peace solutions Senator Loren Legarda welcomes the approval of the deal for a ceasefire in Gaza that would pause the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas beginning today at 8:30am local time in Gaza. The ceasefire comes after 15 months of conflict that has left Gaza in devastation, with nearly 47,000 Palestinians killed. "This is a moment of hope in the face of an unspeakable tragedy. Families have endured unbearable pain as they lost loved ones to violence, saw their homes reduced to rubble, and were stripped of any sense of safety. I welcome this development and urge all relevant parties to uphold their commitments to the ceasefire and hostage release deal," Legarda said. Under the deal, 33 hostages are set to be released by Hamas over the next six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians detained by Israel. A staunch advocate for peace, Legarda has consistently been a prominent voice in the Philippines, advocating for an immediate ceasefire. Notably, during the Philippines' abstention from the October 2023 UN resolution on a humanitarian truce in Gaza, Legarda boldly affirmed that had it been within her authority, she would have supported the ceasefire, demonstrating her commitment to the principles of peace and justice. With Gaza's humanitarian crisis reaching catastrophic proportions, Legarda emphasized the importance of implementing the ceasefire agreement with integrity and good faith, urging the global community to remain vigilant in monitoring its progress and holding all parties accountable. "This ceasefire must be more than a temporary pause in hostilities. It must open pathways for unhindered humanitarian aid and establish the groundwork for rebuilding lives and communities devastated by the conflict," Legarda expressed. "It must enable the full recovery of Gaza, ensuring the safe return of millions displaced by the conflict and the reconstruction of essential infrastructure, including education, healthcare, livelihood and food security systems." Domestically, Legarda supports a food business run by Filipino-Palestinian families who have found refuge in the Philippines after being displaced by war. "By offering my humble contribution through regularly patronizing their food, I seek to support them in meeting their basic needs and maintaining a livelihood while in the country," the senator shared. The Senator also worked closely with the Department of Justice's Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Unit (DOJ-RSPPU), monitoring the refugee status applications of Palestinians displaced by war. "This effort aligns with the Philippines' obligations as a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol. By upholding these international agreements, we ensure that refugees are afforded the dignity and security they deserve," the Senator explained. Under the Refugee Convention and its Protocol, to which the Philippines is a signatory, the country commits to protect the rights and welfare of individuals fleeing persecution and conflict by reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion. The four-term Senator also expressed appreciation for the skillful diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in brokering the ceasefire agreement and urged continued international cooperation to achieve lasting peace in the region. "This ceasefire is a powerful reminder of what is possible when the international community acts with resolve. We must seize this momentum, recognizing that much work remains. All efforts must now be directed toward advancing comprehensive and sustainable solutions, laying the foundation for a credible political pathway that secures a just and stable future for the region, in line with international law." In its advisory opinion issued on 19 July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) determined that Israel's continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is illegal. Consequently, Israel has an obligation to end its occupation as rapidly as possible and provide full reparation for the damage caused to all affected natural or legal persons. "While this deal brings relief and renewed hope, it must not distract us from the imperative of confronting the deeper, systemic issues that undermine the prospects for enduring peace. Peace cannot flourish where oppression, marginalization, and inequity persist," she stated. "The international community must intensify its efforts to ensure that every person enjoys the full measure of their human rights and dignity," Legarda concluded. Legarda, pinuri ang Gaza ceasefire deal, nanawagan sa maayos na solusyong pangkapayapaan Pinuri ni Senador Loren Legarda ang naging pasya na magkaroon ng ceasefire sa pagitan ng Israel at Palestinian group na Hamas, na mag-uumpisa bandang alas 8:30 ng umaga, local time sa Gaza. Magwawakas na ang madugong bakbakan matapos ang 15 buwan, na kumitil sa tinatayang 47,000 buhay. "Ito ay isang sandali ng pag-asa sa kabila ng isang trahedya. Labis ang sakit at pagdurusa na naranasan ng mga pamilyang nawalan ng mga mahal sa buhay, nasira ang mga bahay, at namuhay nang walang seguridad dahil sa karahasan. Tinatanggap ko ang development na ito at ako ay umaasang magiging totohanan ang ceasefire at hostage deal," sabi ni Legarda. Sa ilalim ng deal, 33 hostage ang pakakawalan ng Hamas sa susunod na anim na linggo kapalit ng daan-daang Palestinong nakapiit sa Israel. Bilang tagapagtaguyod ng kapayapaan, patuloy na naging isang prominenteng tinig si Legarda sa Pilipinas, na nagsusulong para sa agarang tigil-putukan. Noong ang Pilipinas ay nag-abstain mula sa resolusyon ng UN noong Oktubre 2023 tungkol sa isang humanitarian truce sa Gaza, ipinahayag ni Legarda ang kanyang pagsuporta sa tigil-putukan, na nagpapakita ng kanyang dedikasyon sa mga prinsipyo ng kapayapaan at katarungan. Binigyang-diin niya ang kahalagahan ng pagiging tapat sa pagpapatupad ng ceasefire agreement at nanawagan sa global community na bantayang maigi ang pagpapatupad nito. "Ang ceasefire na ito ay hindi dapat maging pansamantala lamang. Dapat itong makapagbigay-daan para sa humanitarian aid at makatulong sa pagbangon ng mga komunidad na naapektuhan ng giyera," pahayag ng senadora. "Maging pagkakataon sana ito upang makabangon nang tuluyan ang Gaza, at makabalik ang milyon-milyong nawalan ng tirahan." Sa Pilipinas, sinusuportahan ni Legarda ang isang food business na pinatatakbo ng pamilyang Filipino-Palestinian, na nakatagpo ng kanlungan sa bansa. "Tinutulungan natin sila para masuportahan nila ang kanilang mga pangunahing pangangailangan habang sila ay nasa Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng pagtangkilik sa ibinebenta nilang pagkain. Dahil dito ay nakatutulong tayo kahit papaano upang unti-unti silang makabangon dito sa ating bansa," ani Legarda. Nakikipagtulungan din ang senadora sa Refugees and Stateless Persons Unit ng Department of Justice (DOJ), na nagmo-monitor sa refugee status applications ng mga Palestinian. "Ito ay bilang pagtupad sa obligasyon ng bansa bilang signatory sa 1951 Refugee Convention at 1967 Protocol nito. Nabibigyan natin ng dignidad at seguridad ang mga refugee dahil sa pagtalima natin dito," ani Legarda. Nagpasalamat din si Legarda sa pagtulong ng Qatar, Egypt, at Estados Unidos upang magkaroon ng ceasefire. "Ang tigil-putukang ito ay isang matibay na paalala ng kung ano ang posibleng mangyari kapag ang international community ay kumilos nang may determinasyon. Marami pang dapat gawin, at dapat tutukan ang pagpapalakas ng mga komprehensibo at pangmatagalang solusyon, paglalatag ng pundasyon para sa isang credible political pathway na magtitiyak ng isang makatarungan at matatag na hinaharap para sa rehiyon, alinsunod sa internasyonal na batas." Nauna nang sinabi ng International Court of Justice sa advisory opinion nito noong Hulyo 19, 2024 na ilegal ang patuloy na pananakop ng Israel sa Palestinian territory. May obligasyon din ang Israel na wakasan na ito kaagad at magbayad ng danyos sa mga tao at entidad na napinsala nito. "Bagamat ang kasunduang ito ay nagdudulot ng muling pag-asa, hindi natin dapat isawalang-bahala ang mas malalalim na isyu. Hindi dapat manaig ang kapayapaan kung saan patuloy ang kahirapan, pang-aapi, at hindi pagkakapantay-pantay," wika ni Legarda. "Dapat matiyak ng international community na lahat ng mamamayan ay may karapatang pantao at dignidad."

